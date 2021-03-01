Sam Hauser helps lift No. 21 UVA over last-place Miami, snapping 'Hoos three-game skid

In what figured to be a get-right game for the slumping Cavaliers, last-place Miami actually came out and took at 15-12 lead before McKoy went on a personal 6-0 run – in 1:22 – to put Virginia out front 18-15 with 10:39 left in the half.

After Miami reclaimed the edge, Virginia ended the half on a 14-2 run, sparked by a pair of 3-pointers from Hauser, to take a 41-30 lead to the locker room.

But as it has for much of the season, the Cavaliers’ pack-line defense struggled to keep the Hurricanes out of the lane. Miami scored 18 points in the paint in the first half and finished with 26 for the game.

Neither team came out hot in the second half. It took 2:31 before either squad scored, UVA finally pulling off the second-half lid from the basket when freshman guard Reece Beekman cut to the basket to score off a nifty feed from Woldetensae, putting the Cavaliers up 43-30 with 17:29 to play.

That would be Virginia’s only points in the first 7:31 of the second half, allowing Miami to pull within 43-37 before Huff hit a straightaway 3 with 12:28 to play. In all, the Cavaliers hit just four of their first 20 second-half shot attempts, allowing the Hurricanes to hang around.