Sam Hauser, No. 8 Virginia handle Syracuse for seventh straight win

After sitting out last season under NCAA transfer rules, Hauser — a 44.5% 3-point shooter in three seasons with the Golden Eagles — was expected to elevate Virginia’s perimeter offense. He got off to a relatively slow from 3-point range to start this season, but found his stroke, going 4 for 5 against Clemson three games ago.

Hauser is now 15 for 23 from 3-point range the last three games. Monday, he scored all his points beyond the arc and added seven rebounds and three assists.

“It’s just making the right play honestly, and those guys are really good at it,” said Hauser on the passing of his teammates. “It’s just trying to get the best shot possible.”

Saturday, UVA rallied past Georgia Tech, 64-62, snapping the Yellow Jackets’ win streak at five games. Monday night, the Orange came in off back-to-back blowout victories, having drilled Miami 83-57 on Jan. 19 and Virginia Tech 78-60 on Saturday.

Virginia used a 12-0 run to open up an early 14-6, a spurt in which Clark connected on ally-oop passes to Huff and Murphy.