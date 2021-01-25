Sam Hauser, No. 8 Virginia handle Syracuse for seventh straight win

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Monday morning, Virginia moved back into the top 10 of The Associated Press men’s basketball poll. Monday night, it showed why.
Senior forward Sam Hauser scored 21 points, hitting seven of UVA’s 14 3-pointers as the Cavaliers handled visiting Syracuse 81-58, winning their seventh straight and remaining undefeated in ACC play.
Virginia (11-2, 7-0 ACC), which moved from No. 13 to No. 8 in the new ratings, went 13 for 28 beyond the 3-point arc, with junior Trey Murphy III hitting four and finishing with 16 points.
“When you make shots, that helps,” said UVA coach Tony Bennett. “But I liked our movement, how we moved the ball.”
At the other end, the Cavaliers’ ACC-best defense held Syracuse (9-5, 3-4) to a 5-for-24 showing from 3-point range, including holding sharp-shooting Buddy Boeheim to a 1-for-8 night beyond the arc.
Senior forward Jay Huff added 21 points, 12 rebounds and two blocked shots for the Cavaliers, who visit rival No. 20 Virginia Tech on Saturday. It was Huff’s second double-double of the season.
Junior point guard Kihei Clark, who struggled against the Yellow Jackets, had nine assists and two turnovers, masterfully orchestrating the Virginia offense from the high post.
But as he did in the final 10 minutes of UVA’s come-from-behind win Saturday against Georgia Tech, it was Hauser — the Marquette transfer — who led the way Monday against the Orange.
After sitting out last season under NCAA transfer rules, Hauser — a 44.5% 3-point shooter in three seasons with the Golden Eagles — was expected to elevate Virginia’s perimeter offense. He got off to a relatively slow from 3-point range to start this season, but found his stroke, going 4 for 5 against Clemson three games ago.
Hauser is now 15 for 23 from 3-point range the last three games. Monday, he scored all his points beyond the arc and added seven rebounds and three assists.
“It’s just making the right play honestly, and those guys are really good at it,” said Hauser on the passing of his teammates. “It’s just trying to get the best shot possible.”
Saturday, UVA rallied past Georgia Tech, 64-62, snapping the Yellow Jackets’ win streak at five games. Monday night, the Orange came in off back-to-back blowout victories, having drilled Miami 83-57 on Jan. 19 and Virginia Tech 78-60 on Saturday.
Virginia used a 12-0 run to open up an early 14-6, a spurt in which Clark connected on ally-oop passes to Huff and Murphy.
But Virginia struggled with ball security against Syracuse’s trademark 2-3 zone, committing five turnovers in the first 11:46. That kept the Cavaliers from building a bigger lead and the Orange used an 8-0 run late in the half to trim its deficit to 30-26 after a Buddy Boeheim 3-pointer with 3:13 to go before the break.
As he did during the final 10 minutes of the Georgia Tech win on Saturday, Hauser carried the Cavaliers’ offense in the first half, scoring 15 points on five 3-pointers before the break, the last of which sent Virginia to the locker room up 35-26.
As good as UVA’s offense was in the first half, particularly from long range, going 7 for 17, it was even better after the break. It went 7 for 14 beyond the arc in the second half and outscored Syracuse 46-32.
Note: Virginia played again without guard Kody Stattman and forward Kadin Shedrick.
FG FT Reb
SYRACUSE M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT
Dolezaj 40 3-6 2-2 0-6 3 1 8
Griffin 35 4-11 4-5 1-8 2 2 13
Guerrier 37 6-16 3-3 2-7 0 1 15
Boeheim 34 4-13 0-0 0-1 2 1 9
Girard 26 3-7 0-0 0-1 2 0 8
Richmond 20 1-3 0-0 0-2 1 3 2
Braswell 7 1-3 0-0 0-1 0 2 3
Totals 200 22-59 9-10 3-26 10 10 58
Percentages: FG .373, FT .900. 3-Point Goals: 5-24, .208 (Girard 2-6, Braswell 1-3, Griffin 1-5, Boeheim 1-8, Guerrier 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Richmond 2). Turnovers: 12 (Boeheim 5, Richmond 3, Girard 2, Dolezaj, Guerrier). Steals: 9 (Dolezaj 3, Guerrier 3, Boeheim 2, Griffin).
FG FT Reb
VIRGINIA M M-A M-A O-T A PF PT
Hauser 38 7-16 0-0 1-7 3 3 21
Huff 32 8-11 4-4 2-12 2 2 21
Beekman 33 2-3 5-6 1-5 5 1 10
Clark 36 2-6 0-0 1-4 9 0 4
Murphy 31 6-14 0-0 0-7 2 2 16
Woldetensae 9 0-1 0-0 0-1 2 0 0
Caffaro 8 1-2 0-1 1-2 0 0 2
Morsell 7 3-5 0-0 0-2 0 0 7
Abdur-Rahim 2 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
McKoy 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
McCorkle 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 29-59 9-11 6-40 23 8 81
Percentages: FG .492, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 14-31, .452 (Hauser 7-13, Murphy 4-10, Beekman 1-1, Huff 1-1, Morsell 1-3, Abdur-Rahim 0-1, Clark 0-1, Woldetensae 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Huff 2, Murphy 2, Hauser). Turnovers: 13 (Huff 3, Beekman 2, Clark 2, Murphy 2, Woldetensae 2, Hauser, Morsell). Steals: 7 (Beekman 2, Clark 2, Hauser, Huff, Murphy).
Syracuse 26 32 — 58
Virginia 35 46 — 81
