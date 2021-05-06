Sam Houston, James Madison's Saturday semifinal opponent, has plenty of CAA fingerprints

"We sort of took a real hard look in the mirror and said, 'What do we need to do to go win a national championship?'” Keeler said. “And we've made those efforts to do that."

Keeler recalled Wednesday how, as he was hired for the job at Sam Houston about seven years ago, athletic director Bobby Williams told him that he was getting the job because he had won a national championship. And he’d taken teams to national championships — which, before Delaware, included five times at Division III Rowan.

“We want to win a national championship here at Sam Houston. You tell me what we need to do,” Keeler said, recounting Williams’ words to him.

Earlier on in Keeler’s tenure, they ran an Air Raid kind of style on offense, running up points, while not always limiting them. The Bearkats made the playoffs each of Keeler’s first four years, including the semifinals in 2014, 2015 and 2017.

But that national title remained elusive. And the Bearkats struggled against physical JMU and North Dakota State. So that’s when Keeler began making changes.

“I looked back at what I did at Delaware, with running the football, play-action pass. … And playing great defense. And we were physical, we were a really physical team,” Keeler said.