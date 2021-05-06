Sam Houston, James Madison's Saturday semifinal opponent, has plenty of CAA fingerprints

Sam Houston coach K.C. Keeler is completely honest about his feelings on how his team’s seasons ended in 2016 and 2017.
The Bearkats, both years, got “totally embarrassed,” he said.
For his program, the 2016 season came to a close with a 65-7 loss at James Madison in the quarterfinals of the playoffs. And the 2017 season finished with a 55-13 loss at North Dakota State in the playoff semifinals.
Keeler, who was hired as the coach at Sam Houston in 2014, not long after an 11-season tenure as the coach at Delaware (2002-12), was winning games with the Bearkats.
But the goal, he said, wasn’t simply to win games, but to win national championships. At Delaware, playing in the Atlantic 10 then the Colonial Athletic Association, Keeler won the 2003 national title and advanced to the title game again in both 2007 and 2010.
So, at Sam Houston, he made the decision to retool his program to be more like the style he operated at Delaware: more physical.
And the turnaround seems to now be reaping success. The Bearkats are in the playoffs for the first time since 2017.
It’s a program covered with it’s share of CAA fingerprints that, on Saturday, will play a CAA opponent in the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 loss to JMU: JMU again. The Bearkats host the Dukes in a semifinal that kicks off at 2 p.m.
"We sort of took a real hard look in the mirror and said, 'What do we need to do to go win a national championship?'” Keeler said. “And we've made those efforts to do that."
Keeler recalled Wednesday how, as he was hired for the job at Sam Houston about seven years ago, athletic director Bobby Williams told him that he was getting the job because he had won a national championship. And he’d taken teams to national championships — which, before Delaware, included five times at Division III Rowan.
“We want to win a national championship here at Sam Houston. You tell me what we need to do,” Keeler said, recounting Williams’ words to him.
Earlier on in Keeler’s tenure, they ran an Air Raid kind of style on offense, running up points, while not always limiting them. The Bearkats made the playoffs each of Keeler’s first four years, including the semifinals in 2014, 2015 and 2017.
But that national title remained elusive. And the Bearkats struggled against physical JMU and North Dakota State. So that’s when Keeler began making changes.
“I looked back at what I did at Delaware, with running the football, play-action pass. … And playing great defense. And we were physical, we were a really physical team,” Keeler said.
Keeler went back to Williams about Williams’ willingness to do what they needed to win a national title. He secured full summer funding, for summer work, and he was able to bring on both a football-dedicated strength coach and a dietician.
And he pursued older players, transfers, to help the transformation take shape.
This past Sunday, in the playoff quarterfinals, Sam Houston beat 16-time national champ North Dakota State for the first time in program history.
“We feel a little bit different, in that we're built a little bit differently,” Keeler said. “Where when we go up against North Dakota States, James Madisons, we feel physically we can hold up a little bit better than we had in the past.”
The CAA connections go beyond just Keeler’s application of his Delaware teams’ style. Keeler, a Delaware alumnus, had current JMU offensive line coach/assistant head coach Damian Wroblewski as his own offensive line coach at Delaware from 2007-11.
Also, Keeler’s current offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach, Ryan Carty, was at CAA member New Hampshire before he arrived at Sam Houston in 2018. And Keeler’s defensive line/defensive tackles coach, Siddiq Haynes, played for him at Delaware (2007-11).
On the roster, the Bearkats’ top running back, Ramon Jefferson, transferred in from CAA member Maine.
Keeler acknowledged that when he looks at a team like JMU he now feels like he’s looking in the mirror a bit in regard to his own team.
Sam Houston is much different than the last time it faced JMU, and with a build more like the Dukes and the types of teams the Dukes play in the CAA, Keeler and Co. will try to get closer to that national title Saturday.
(804) 649-6442
Twitter: @wayneeppsjr