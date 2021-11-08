Same but different, better is theme for Virginia Tech women's basketball

Consider yourself warned.
"You all are about to see a different team than you've ever seen in Blacksburg," Virginia Tech guard Aisha Sheppard said.
A different team? But the 24th-ranked Virginia Tech women's basketball team returns all five starters from a squad that reached the second round of the NCAA tournament last season.
"Same people, but we got better. We've gotten a lot better," Sheppard said.
The Hokies boast two players who earned All-ACC first-team honors last season. Sheppard, a fifth-year senior, ranked third in the ACC in scoring (17.7 points per game). Junior center Elizabeth Kitley ranked second in the ACC in scoring (18.2 ppg) and third in rebounding (10.4 rpg).
Point guard Georgia Amoore (11.8 ppg), who made the ACC all-freshman team last season, is also back.
So Tech coach Kenny Brooks said an ACC title is "absolutely" a realistic goal.
"In years past, we were just hoping to compete. And now I feel like we are one of those teams that has to be reckoned with, because when you return a duo like Elizabeth Kitley and Asia Sheppard, you watch the growth of Georgia Amoore, … you have the pieces to help you compete for a championship," said Brooks, whose team has been picked fourth in the ACC's preseason poll.
The Hokies, who lost to Baylor 90-48 in the second round of the NCAAs, will also be counting upon two talented newcomers.
Forward/guard Emily Lytle, a sixth-year senior, led Liberty in scoring (14.7 ppg) and made the All-Atlantic Sun first team last season. Point guard Kayana Traylor led Purdue in scoring (15.0 ppg) as a junior last season, when she made the All-Big Ten second team.
"The depth that we've added this year will help a lot because when we played Baylor, we really didn't have that and we were just tired at that point, honestly, because we'd been playing 30-plus minutes every single game," Kitley said. "So I think not having to do that this year is going to help a lot.
"Having all five starters back and having the additions that we have, we just feel like we're in a really special position this year. There's no team that we're scared of."
Tech went 15-10 overall and 8-8 in ACC play last year, when it made the NCAAs for the first time in 15 years.
The Hokies have Sweet 16 ambitions this season, so they want to reap a better seed in the NCAAs than they got last year [No. 7].
"We have to finish within the top five [in the ACC] to make sure our seeding is where it needs to be so that we get a better draw than having to play a buzzsaw like Baylor in the second round," Sheppard said.
Sheppard, who suffered a badly sprained ankle in the regular-season finale, considered entering the WNBA draft but opted to return to Tech for her extra year of eligibility.
"The end of the season didn't go as planned because I was hurt," said Sheppard, a graduate student. "You want to give whatever next level there may be … your best self, and I feel like I wasn't at my best self. I feel like I had a lot to improve on. … Defensively, I can be a lot better. I think my decision-making can be a lot better."
The 6-foot-6 Kitley was one of five finalists last season for the Lisa Leslie Award, which goes to the top center in the nation.
Not bad, considering Brooks said he did not do a good job of preparing her for double teams last year.
"At the end of last year, we kind of figured it out," Kitley said. "We put in certain plays that kind of exploits the double team and makes them pay for it, because they're going to be leaving someone else open. We have so many good pieces."
With the addition of Lytle and Taylor, the Hokies now have five players who averaged double figures in points last season.
"You have Liz on the inside. One-on-one you can't stop her," Lytle said. "And if you try to send someone to double-team [her], you have shooters all over the perimeter."
But will Tech be able to keep all of its scorers happy?
"Our team does very well in sharing the ball and making the extra pass," Lytle said. "I think we'll do exceptionally well."
The 5-11 Lytle, a graduate student, transferred to Tech to use her extra year of eligibility. She expects to see a lot of action at power forward, but she will still roam out on the perimeter. She made 54 3-pointers for Liberty last year.
"Being able to shoot as a [power forward], that can add a lot," she said.
Traylor led Purdue in scoring, assists and minutes last year, but she wanted a change.
"I just wanted a different experience, a different environment, have the opportunity to go to the NCAA tournament and play on a team that can really compete at that level," she said.
Traylor picked Tech over Florida State, Georgia Tech and Mississippi — even though Tech already had Amoore at point guard.
Traylor will play both alongside Amoore and as a sub for Amoore.
"They're going to be really, really hard to stop when they're out there together," Brooks said.
Returning starters Cayla King and Azana Baines are also back for Tech, which will open the season Tuesday against Davidson.
The nonleague schedule includes just one ranked foe (No. 15 Tennessee). But Brooks said his schedule is plenty challenging.
"I'd love to get a [No.] 4 seed [in the NCAAs] so we can host. If I wanted to get a No. 1 seed, I would've brought in [No. 10] Oregon or somebody else," he said. "But I know where my program is … and I know where we're trying to go as we build to try to be very, very successful."
