Saturday output can serve as prime example for VCU heading deeper into A-10 play

For VCU men’s basketball, a span of approximately 72 hours made a major difference for its offense.
The Rams grinded out a 53-52 win at Dayton last Wednesday in spite of offensive play that lacked flow at times. Even the opportunity that yielded Ace Baldwin’s game-winning shot with 6.6 seconds left came from a broken play. Baldwin took advantage of it to create an off-the-dribble 3 from the top of the key.
Some of what was seen at Dayton could be forgiven considering it was VCU’s first game in three weeks after COVID-19 issues in the program. There was a dearth of real practice before that game, and players who hadn’t competed at game speed in 21 days became fatigued.
Fast forward to Saturday, though, and a VCU team closer to full strength looked as good as it has all year on the offensive end — albeit against a La Salle team missing its two best guards.
Still, the play in Philadelphia could prove a valuable example for the Rams (9-4, 2-0 Atlantic 10), who will play their first home game in 27 days on Tuesday, against George Washington (4-9, 0-1). It’ll be a 7 p.m. tipoff from the Siegel Center (MASN2).
“The best thing about it is, 'You did it guys.' Experience, right?” coach Mike Rhoades said Monday. “Your experience is you just played at a high level offensively because you shared the ball and you didn't fight the game. You didn't throw 50-50 passes.
“So, we've been saying it all year long, right? But when our guys do it and they see it and the numbers say it and they see the tape, that doesn't lie.”
VCU’s 85 points (85-66 final score) at La Salle were a season best, as were its 9 3-pointers (9 of 21 for season-best 42.9% clip). The team scored at a season-best rate of 1.20 points per possession.
The Rams shot 51.6% overall, their second-highest mark of the season. They registered a season-high 22 assists, with a season-low eight turnovers.
La Salle was missing guards Josh Nickelberry (leading scorer, 11.9 points per game) and Jhamir Brickus (team-best 2.8 assists per game). But when it came down to it, VCU played tightly in sync — creating quality looks for each other and cashing in on them when they came.
Rhoades said he thought players “gave up good shots for great shots.” It was a good sign, he said.
And they showed the type of connectedness to which guard Marcus Tsohonis, who had a game- and season-high 17 points Saturday, attributed VCU’s six-game win streak overall.
“We all love playing with each other,” Tsohonis said. “Not even on basketball terms, but just on just people terms — we all connect and we all like each other. So, I mean, that's a huge thing.”
Now the question, as Rhoades said Monday, is can the Rams carry over what they showed Saturday and continue to play that way? Before Dayton and the 21-day hiatus, VCU was already trending in a favorable direction in that sense in the three games point guard Ace Baldwin was back in the lineup coming off his offseason Achilles injury.
Prior to the break, VCU shot a season-best 55.8% with a previous season-high 75 points in a win against Florida Atlantic on Dec. 15.
“Having Ace back brings our rudder, right?” Rhoades said. “Gives us more of a rudder. A guy that can set the tone offensively and defensively.”
GW, similar to VCU, had an extended break — 26 days — between its final nonconference game and a Saturday A-10 opener against Dayton on Saturday due to its own battle with COVID-19 issues. The Colonials fell 83-58 to the Flyers.
Coach Jamion Christian, a New Kent native, added six transfers to his group over the offseason, including former Monacan star guard Joe Bamisile from Virginia Tech. Bamisile had a career-high-tying 25 points against Dayton, and he (14 points per game), 2020 LSU transfer James Bishop (15.5 ppg) and 2021 Connecticut transfer Brendan Adams (10.5 ppg) are averaging double figures.
“They have a talented group so they can get going and they can score in bunches,” Rhoades said.
VCU’s schedule heats up more in the week ahead, with a Friday game at preseason league favorite St. Bonaventure and a home game against 12-2 Davidson next Tuesday.
The Rams hopped back on the upward trend line offensively Saturday, and it’s a progression they’ll want to continue Tuesday and beyond.
“The best thing that you learn from is your experience and your reps. And I think we can hold them to that standard,” Rhoades said, of the impact of Saturday’s performance. “‘Hey, you did it on the road in A-10 play, now let's go do it again.’"
Note: Rhoades said Monday that he hopes to have starting forward Levi Stockard III back Tuesday. He’s missed the Rams’ last two games, still coming out of COVID-19 protocol. Stockard practiced a bit Sunday, and felt better on Monday morning, Rhoades said.
