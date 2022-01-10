Saturday output can serve as prime example for VCU heading deeper into A-10 play

For VCU men’s basketball, a span of approximately 72 hours made a major difference for its offense.

The Rams grinded out a 53-52 win at Dayton last Wednesday in spite of offensive play that lacked flow at times. Even the opportunity that yielded Ace Baldwin’s game-winning shot with 6.6 seconds left came from a broken play. Baldwin took advantage of it to create an off-the-dribble 3 from the top of the key.

Some of what was seen at Dayton could be forgiven considering it was VCU’s first game in three weeks after COVID-19 issues in the program. There was a dearth of real practice before that game, and players who hadn’t competed at game speed in 21 days became fatigued.

Fast forward to Saturday, though, and a VCU team closer to full strength looked as good as it has all year on the offensive end — albeit against a La Salle team missing its two best guards.

Still, the play in Philadelphia could prove a valuable example for the Rams (9-4, 2-0 Atlantic 10), who will play their first home game in 27 days on Tuesday, against George Washington (4-9, 0-1). It’ll be a 7 p.m. tipoff from the Siegel Center (MASN2).