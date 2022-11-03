Saturday's Virginia Union-Virginia State bout a clash between two of nation's top rushing attacks

On every team Henry Frazier III has coached, he’s always strove to build a certain level of run-game muscle.

“Because I think the running game sets the physicality,” Frazier said Wednesday, “and what type of team you’re going to have.

“Running the ball is extremely important for me.”

So after Frazier was hired to coach Virginia State in May, he was very adamant that the run game was going to be a major part of the Trojans’ offense. It’s a proclamation Frazier has stood by, said running backs coach Carlton Harris.

And it’s a style that has suited VSU well. The Trojans, with a pair of backs in the top six of the CIAA’s rushing yards ranking, are racking up 223.4 yards on the ground a game overall — a mark that ranks 12th nationally and that is 106 yards per game better than last year.

Meanwhile, about 25 miles north, Virginia Union has a ground game that stands tall on the back of Jada Byers, whose 1,669 rushing yards this season leads all NCAA players, across FBS, FCS, Division II and Division III. His 185.4 yards per game have pushed the Panthers to 240 yards a game on the ground as a team, which is two spots above VSU in the D-II national rankings, at 10th.

So when the rivals meet Saturday at the Trojans’ Rogers Stadium, it’ll be a clash of two of the top run games in the country — the stage set for what will be a physical fight, that carries hefty implications for the Panthers.

Sixteenth-ranked VUU (8-1, 6-1 CIAA) and VSU (6-3, 5-2) kick off at noon Saturday.

“I think it’s kind of our formula versus their formula,” VUU coach Alvin Parker said Tuesday. “So we’re going to see how it plays out on Saturday.”

What’s at stake for VUU is a CIAA Northern Division title and a spot in the CIAA title game. The team missed out on securing the division this past Saturday in what was a first loss of the season, 26-21 to Chowan. But the group, with a win over VSU, can still book that ticket to the title game if Chowan also falls to Elizabeth City State.

So it’s a meaningful rivalry made even more so this year. Frazier, before becoming a part of it this year, said he has heard about the VSU-VUU rivalry since he was a player in the CIAA at Bowie State in the 1980s.

Parker, who is in his fourth season, participated in the rivalry as a player at VUU in the 1990s, before coaching in it.

Frazier is excited about his first taste of it. And he has even more reason to be considering the Trojans’ recent performances. After dropping consecutive games, to Bowie State and Chowan, VSU has won two straight heading into Saturday, against Elizabeth City State and Lincoln.

And the Trojans ran for 278 and 376 yards in those games, respectively — two of their highest totals of the season, behind only the 401 yards they collected against Bluefield State in September.

VSU backs Darius Hagans (second in CIAA, 105.7 yards/game) and former Petersburg standout Upton Bailey (sixth in CIAA, 66.9 yards/game) have rushed for more than 100 yards apiece in each of the Trojans’ last two games. That included, against Lincoln, a career-high 183 yards and three touchdowns for Bailey and 153 yards for Hagans.

“It’s hard to account for both of them a lot of times,” Harris said. Harris also lauded Kimo Clarke, who has 200 yards rushing and a team-high-tying seven touchdowns on the ground this fall.

As Hagans and Bailey racked up the combined 336 yards against Lincoln, Byers rushed for 109 more yards for VUU against Chowan, to set a new single-season program record — his 1,669 yards passed the 1,660 Andre Braxton ran for in 2000.

Harris, who was retained by Frazier from previous VSU coach Reggie Barlow’s staff, faced Byers last year when he scored twice in a 20-13 Panthers win over the Trojans. Harris described the sophomore as a “phenomenal athlete.”

“He has a way of making the right decision, and just being explosive when he needs to be,” Harris said. “And he does a great job at that.”

Parker — whose team also leads the CIAA in run defense, holding opponents to 70.1 rush yards per game — said that VUU vs. VSU is always a big moment. There’s a lot riding on this year’s bout in particular.

And it seems it could come down to the element of the game that’s such an integral part of both programs’ DNA: running the ball.

“We’re going to play good football, and they’re going to do the same,” Harris said. “So it’s going to be almost like who can impose their will on one another.”