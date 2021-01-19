Schedule shuffling landed VCU midweek game, to begin challenging Atlantic 10 stretch

“We know we have a lot of tests ahead of us for a young team, and a young team battling in [the A-10],” Rhoades said. “But I think it's only going to get our team and our program better going through all this, especially under the circumstances.”

In the break VCU did get, there was a mix of down time and quality work. Back from their game last Wednesday at George Washington, the Rams got Thursday off. Then they got two good practices in on Friday and Saturday, Rhoades said, with much scrimmaging in those sessions. Sunday was another off day.

After the GW game, Rhoades and Bones Hyland both spoke about the work on offensive execution that the Rams planned to do. Specifically, Rhoades said they would drill late-game scenarios.

St. Bonaventure is one of two teams currently sitting at 4-1, at the top of the A-10 standings, with Massachusetts. Junior Jaren Holmes has taken a leap in his second season with the Bonnies since transferring from Ranger Community College (Ranger, Texas).

Holmes is leading St. Bonaventure with 15.6 points per game, up 3.7 from last year. The Bonnies don’t attempt many 3s, but Holmes can make them. He’s 17 of 33 (51.5%) from deep this season, including an 8-of-12 outburst against Saint Joseph’s, part of his 38 points in that game.