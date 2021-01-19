Schedule shuffling landed VCU midweek game, to begin challenging Atlantic 10 stretch

In this out-of-the-ordinary college basketball season, VCU coach Mike Rhoades doesn’t want the Rams to sit idly by if they don’t have to.
A scheduling twist — the postponement of this past Saturday’s game at Richmond due to the Spiders’ COVID-19 pause, combined with a scheduled midweek bye — put a 10-day break from gameplay on VCU’s plate.
But some schedule shuffling by the Atlantic 10 netted the Rams a midweek game after all. St. Bonaventure was supposed to host Richmond Wednesday. But with the Spiders unable to make the trip due to their pause, the league gave the Bonnies VCU instead.
The Rams got a game to break up the idle time, and the A-10 got a marquee matchup between two teams at the top of the league standings early.
“I just want these guys — they're doing everything protocol wise and they're trying to do everything the right way. And nobody else is [on campus],” Rhoades said Tuesday. “It's not easy for our men's or women's team. And I'm sure [it’s] like that all over the country. So the reward is to play games. And that's what I want to help them do.”
VCU (10-3, 3-1 A-10) will travel to play St. Bonaventure (6-1, 4-1) at 6 p.m. Wednesday, in a game that was just announced Saturday and will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.
It may be the biggest test of A-10 play to date for the Rams, on the road against a Bonnies squad that has won four straight versus conference opponents. VCU was originally supposed to travel to play St. Bonaventure on Feb. 17.
“We know we have a lot of tests ahead of us for a young team, and a young team battling in [the A-10],” Rhoades said. “But I think it's only going to get our team and our program better going through all this, especially under the circumstances.”
In the break VCU did get, there was a mix of down time and quality work. Back from their game last Wednesday at George Washington, the Rams got Thursday off. Then they got two good practices in on Friday and Saturday, Rhoades said, with much scrimmaging in those sessions. Sunday was another off day.
After the GW game, Rhoades and Bones Hyland both spoke about the work on offensive execution that the Rams planned to do. Specifically, Rhoades said they would drill late-game scenarios.
St. Bonaventure is one of two teams currently sitting at 4-1, at the top of the A-10 standings, with Massachusetts. Junior Jaren Holmes has taken a leap in his second season with the Bonnies since transferring from Ranger Community College (Ranger, Texas).
Holmes is leading St. Bonaventure with 15.6 points per game, up 3.7 from last year. The Bonnies don’t attempt many 3s, but Holmes can make them. He’s 17 of 33 (51.5%) from deep this season, including an 8-of-12 outburst against Saint Joseph’s, part of his 38 points in that game.
Point guard Kyle Lofton, now a junior as well, is adding 15.4 points and 5.3 assists a game. Junior Jalen Adaway, in his first season on the floor for St. Bonaventure after transferring from Miami (Ohio), is contributing 10.9 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.
The Bonnies’ acumen inside the arc — per KenPom.com, 60.4% of their points come on 2s instead of 3s, seventh most in the nation — will make the Rams’ around-the-rim defense, discipline and rebounding all the more important Wednesday. St. Bonaventure leads the A-10 with 12.7 offensive rebounds a game.
Rhoades said rebounding will be the most important factor at St. Bonaventure.
“We got to get consecutive stops throughout the game, because they’re going to run their stuff, they’re going to really execute [coach Mark Schmidt’s] calls,” Rhoades said. “So we got to make sure we defend in all three levels, but especially at the rim, and rebounding.”
Wednesday will mark the first of two big games this week for VCU. The second will be back at home against Dayton (8-3, 4-2) on Saturday.
It wasn’t how the script was originally written. But this season requires a little improv sometimes.
And the Rams are happy to do it.
“I know we have a really tough schedule the rest of the way out,” Rhoades said. “But I want these guys to play as many games as they can.”
Note: Brendan Medley-Bacon will be available for VCU Wednesday after clearing COVID-19 protocol. Medley-Bacon entered the protocol after he was away from the team due to the birth of his daughter at the beginning of the month. He’s missed the Rams’ last three games.
(804) 649-6442
Twitter: @wayneeppsjr