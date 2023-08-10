CAA Football added Bryant University (Smithfield, Rhode Island) as the FCS league’s 16th team Thursday, setting up an arrangement with scheduling pluses in terms of reduced travel costs.

Richmond, William & Mary and Hampton are CAA Football members.

Bryant for football currently belongs to the Big South-Ohio Valley Conference Football Association, and will join CAA Football on July 1, 2024. In other sports, Bryant is a member of the America East Conference, which includes Maine, New Hampshire and Albany. Those schools are part of CAA Football.

Ensuring CAA Football members “a competitive and sustainable model,” remains the goal, Commissioner Joe D’Antonio said in a conference release.

Bryant, located 12 miles from Providence, plays home games at 4,400-seat Beirne Stadium. It is a private school with approximately 3,000 undergraduates. Bryant has played football for 25 years. The Bulldogs are 82-78 at the Division I level.

CAA Football added Monmouth and Hampton last year and this year added North Carolina A&T and Campbell.

UR, W&M, HU, Campbell, Elon, N.C. A&T, Towson and Delaware could be viewed as CAA Football’s southern tier. A northern tier would then involve Maine, Monmouth, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Stony Brook, Bryant, Albany and Villanova.

CAA Football members like an eight-game conference obligation, and those schedules would include opponents from the full inventory, but with an emphasis on regional competition.