James Madison’s plans for fall football advance through this pandemic, now with a calculator involved.
The NCAA announced Wednesday that at least 50% of eligible teams in a sport would be required to play a fall season for the fall NCAA championship to remain in place. In the 127-team FCS, more than half of the eligible teams continue to prep for a fall season, though that number could decrease in response to health-and-safety issues, and testing requirements and other conditions set by the NCAA.
JMU’s players and coaches have been in voluntary workouts for weeks and are scheduled to start preseason practice Friday. The Dukes’ season may hinge on whether more than 50% of eligible FCS teams decide to play in the fall. That would preserve JMU’s ability to win a national championship.
Before the NCAA’s Wednesday announcement, six of 13 FCS conferences determined they would not play fall football. The list included the CAA, to which Richmond, William & Mary and JMU belong, the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, the Southwestern Athletic Conference, the Ivy League, the Northeast Conference and the Patriot League. The MEAC and SWAC champions, and the Ivy League, do not participate in the FCS playoffs.
The NCAA also revealed Wednesday that NCAA championships may allow “reduced bracketing” in fall championships, if held. The FCS playoffs have been 24-team tournaments. Championships could also be determined “at a later date,” according to NCAA, a presumed reference to the spring.
The NCAA supervises the FCS playoffs and national championship. The FBS postseason is controlled by the College Football Playoff and the bowl games.
The CAA on July 17 called off its football season while allowing member schools to play as independents. That is the course JMU followed, and the Dukes are trying to formulate a schedule that is expected to be a mixture of FBS and FCS opponents, if feasible.
The Dukes would explore spring football, as UR and W&M are, if the FCS fall playoffs were shifted to the spring. The possibility also exists that the FCS playoffs would not occur during this school year, in which case JMU would have to determine if a fall season or spring season would be in its best interest.
The NCAA Board of Governors, the organization’s highest governance body, with its Wednesday pronouncement bought more time for football decision-makers at schools and league offices, setting an Aug. 21 deadline for resolutions to be reached regarding fall seasons and championships.
Division III championships were canceled Wednesday, and Division II may follow. FBS schools seem set on trying to play fall football. The mixture comes in the FCS.
The NCAA said schools that play in the fall must follow return-to-sport guidelines that include COVID-19 testing and obtained results within 72 hours of competition in high-contact sports. Many school leaders projected when the pandemic arrived early this year that by now, testing could be done efficiently for groups, and at a relatively low cost. That is not the case, which was one of the prime reasons for suspension of the CAA season.
“Each division must examine whether it has the resources available to take the required precautions given the spread of COVID-19,” Michael V. Drake, chair of NCAA Board of Governors and the University of California system president, said in Wednesday’s NCAA release.
While TV contracts and leagues’ networks greatly incentivize the Power Five schools to play football in the fall, FCS schools deal with no such pressure. Almost all FCS programs operate at a deficit.
The NCAA also announced that it will establish a phone number and email address for athletes, parents and others to report alleged failures in protocols, that schools cannot require athletes to waive their legal rights regarding COVID-19 as a condition of athletics participation, and that athletes must be allowed to opt out of participation due to coronavirus concerns with scholarships honored.
