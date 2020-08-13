CAA transfers hope ACC gives them the chance to play football this fall

For Mendenhall, a few weeks of having his players back on campus helped crystalize in his mind areas where the roster needed help. And since the inception of the transfer portal, Mendenhall and his staff have made awareness of available players an important piece of their recruiting model.

“All just amazing young men, academically motivated, really good players with unique stories that also fit a need that I've seen now within our program,” he said of the additions.

With the specter of COVID-19 outbreaks looming over the college football season, Mendenhall said roster depth is a key concern for coaches around the conference and the country. While UVA has had remarkable success preventing the spread of the virus in its program – 238 athletes in seven sports have been tested since July 5, with just four positive results – Mendenhall knows the return of the full student body to campus will make keeping his players COVD-free more difficult.

“Should we play, depth is going to be at a premium,” Mendenhall said. “Having as deep a roster as you can have with as good a players with some of the unknowns that might manifest. It just seemed to be a win for everyone involved, and that's what was the motive behind it.”