Forty years ago, James Madison’s baseball team finished third in its league tournament. And then the Dukes became the first College World Series qualifier from Virginia.

“If it were a movie, people would say, ‘You’re full of crap. That doesn’t really happen,’” said Tom Sheridan, the graduate assistant on that team. “Yet it did.”

The ECAC South was the forerunner to the Colonial Athletic Association, and when the Dukes didn’t reach the league final – they lost to Georgetown and William & Mary – Coach Brad Babcock and his players figured that was probably the end of their 1983 season.

The Dukes left Harrisonburg, where the ECAC South tournament was held, and headed off to whatever college baseball players did during the summer of 1983. A week elapsed before the NCAA field was announced.

JMU, with a 33-11 record, qualified for the 36-team NCAA tournament as one of the last at-large picks. Sheridan credits former school sports information staffer Gary Michael, who generated a statistical portfolio of Dukes' accomplishments that impressed the selection committee.

Babcock, who led Madison to a 558-251-4 record from 1971-89, and Sheridan, his only assistant, split up the roster and each called half of the players to give them the good news and request their presence in Harrisonburg for a pre-NCAA tournament workout.

“We had practice on a Tuesday night I think it was, and we had something like 13 guys because the other guys were still en route to get back,” said Sheridan, 67, who went on to a 25-year career as Mary Washington’s coach and lives in Woodbridge.

One of the Dukes’ starters hurt his back moving furniture, his summer job, and could not play. Sheridan had just begun a job as JMU assistant director of financial aid and informed his boss that he would miss his first week because the Dukes made the NCAAs. That information was not well received, recalled Sheridan.

Madison was the sixth seed of six teams in the East Regional at North Carolina. JMU went 4-0, dispatching top-seeded and Division I independent South Carolina, ECAC South champion William & Mary, Southern Conference champion The Citadel and East Coast Conference champion Delaware.

“There were upsets and everybody was beating each other up, and we just sort of went through,” said Sheridan, who became George Washington's associate head coach following his successful run at Mary Washington.

Recalled Rich Bralley (Mechanicsville High), a catcher for the 1983 Dukes: "Teams can get hot at the right time, and chemistry means so much in baseball. There were a lot of committed players, and we had nothing to lose."

JMU trailed Delaware by a run in the final inning of the regional championship game and one of the Dukes hit a ball down the third-base line.

“It’s going foul,” said Sheridan. “But it hits a pebble or something and all of a sudden it diverts and goes right over the bag. We end up getting two runs and (win) 6-5.”

JMU's reward for going 4-0 in the double-elimination regional format was a trip to the College World Series.

Starting on June 3, 1983, the Dukes played in the eight-team CWS with Alabama, Arizona State, Maine, Michigan, Oklahoma State, Stanford and Texas at Rosenblatt Stadium in Omaha, Neb.

That field included future big-leaguers Barry Bonds and Oddibe McDowell (Arizona State), Roger Clemens, Calvin Schiraldi and Billy Bates (Texas), Barry Larkin and Chris Sabo (Michigan), Dave Magadan (Alabama), Pete Incaviglia, Gary Green and Robbie Wine (Oklahoma State), Mike Aldrete (Stanford) and Billy Swift (Maine).

“When we got there, we knew we were in a different league, but we had never really heard of those guys,” said Phil Fritz (Henrico High), an infielder on that JMU team. “We thought we could play with anybody on any given day.”

Sheridan remembers that commentators from a new all-sports TV network, ESPN, asked him and Babcock, who died in 2020, for JMU's signs so they could tell viewers what may be coming.

The Dukes gave up eight runs in the eighth inning vs. No. 1-ranked and eventual national champion Texas in their CWS opener and fell 12-0. Third-ranked Stanford eliminated JMU 3-1 in Madison’s next game.

The 1983 JMU team, with 21 of 26 members from Virginia, had five scholarships that were shared among several players. Four of the Dukes played professional baseball. None elevated higher than Class A.

“That team, they had a lot of fun, but once they crossed those lines, it was all business. I never saw any fear from them in any situation,” said Sheridan.

“Good people. They loved to compete and they got along so well. Still today, that team, that group of people, communicates with each other. When we go back to JMU and there’s a bunch of guys from that team … it’s like they’re back in the locker room.

“That’s a special thing, and time has really put in perspective what that group was able to achieve.”

