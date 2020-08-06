As James Madison moves toward a fall that’s due to be unlike any other, it looks as if the program will be without a major piece.
On Wednesday night, standout safety and punt returner D’Angelo Amos — a former standout at Meadowbrook High School — announced on Twitter that he’s entered the NCAA transfer portal. Amos wrote in a tweet in the spring that he had finished his undergraduate studies at JMU. As a graduate transfer, he would be eligible to play right away at another school.
“Never would’ve thought I would have to finish my college career like this but with everything going on in the FCS and thinking about my life after college this is the best option to be prepared for any outcome,” Amos wrote in the tweet Wednesday, along with a screenshot of an email confirming his transfer portal submission.
Never would’ve thought I would have to finish my college career like this but with everything going on in the FCS and thinking about my life after college this is the best option to be prepared for any outcome. FOREVER LOVE JMU FOOTBALL AND JMU FANS pic.twitter.com/BhpXqsg9yS— DAmos〽️ (@AlmostfAMOS_) August 6, 2020
The versatile Amos burst onto the scene in 2017, as a redshirt freshman. That year he blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown in the Dukes’ regular-season finale against Elon. He also became the team’s primary punt returner in the playoffs due to injury, and registered a 49-yard return in the second round, against Stony Brook.
The 6-1, 184-pounder became a starter at both safety and punt returner in 2018, and led the nation in punt return average (42.2) and punt return touchdowns (three). At safety, Amos had 64 tackles, six pass breakups and a pair of fumble recoveries. He was named a first-team All-American by four entities (STATS FCS, HERO Sports, Phil Steele and FCS Athletic Directors Association) and a second-team All-American by the Associated Press. He was also the Phil Steele FCS special teams player of the year and Touchdown Club of Richmond Division I specialist of the year.
Last season, Amos’ 12.9 yards per punt return led the Colonial Athletic Association and ranked eighth in the nation. He also blocked three kicks, which tied for second nationally. He was an American Football Coaches Association first-team All-American, and a HERO Sports second-team All-American.
HERO Sports named Amos — who at Meadowbrook was all-region in football, a captain in basketball, all-state as part of the 4x100-meter relay team and an all-region long jumper — a preseason first-team All-American in May.
But what exactly JMU’s upcoming season will look like is to be determined. The Colonial Athletic Association announced last month that it was suspending conference football competition in the fall due to the coronavirus, while exploring the possibility of a spring season. It also gave schools the option to look at playing an independent schedule in the fall.
JMU has been pursuing that route, and trying to piece together a schedule. But the Dukes’ interest in competing in the fall is tied to the playing of fall championships this year. That remains in the air. The NCAA declared Wednesday that, for a fall championship to happen, at least 50% of eligible teams in a particular sport must play in the fall. According to a HERO Sports tracker, about 61% of eligible FCS teams are planning to play, at the moment.
There’s an Aug. 21 deadline for a decision on fall championships. Division II and Division III have already called their's off.
FBS conferences, meanwhile, have been announcing scheduling models for this year, emphasizing conference matchups. The ACC’s model could have implications for JMU. The conference is doing a 10 plus one setup, with 10 conference games and one non-conference matchup.
JMU was scheduled to play at ACC opponent North Carolina on Sept. 19. In the ACC’s schedule release Thursday morning, though, that date was listed as to be determined on the Tar Heels’ calendar.
The Dukes are scheduled to begin preseason camp on Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.