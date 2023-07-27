A No. 1 ranking? That’s nothing new for the James Madison football team. The Dukes, picked at No. 1 in the East Division in the Sun Belt preseason poll, aren’t lacking motivation for this year, when they can’t advance to the postseason. Instead, they’re using it to fight in their second FBS season, JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said.

“I think there are significant challenges ahead this season,” Cignetti said. “But this is a team accustomed to meeting those challenges head on.”

JMU’s coach highlighted how the Dukes know how to handle a No. 1 ranking as wel,l and it’s a position the team is familiar with. Back in the FCS days, it was routine for the Dukes to be at the top and to have everyone trying to knock them down a peg.

Now, in JMU’s second season in FBS, it’s no different.

“We’re accustomed to being No. 1,” Cignetti said, “I think we’ve earned that right since 2016 ... All right, we’re not going to sneak up on anyone this year.”

Last season, the Dukes claimed themselves the “Kings of the East” after posting the best record in the East Division. The Dukes were ineligible for a conference crown then and did not get to play in a bowl game.

JMU was picked to finish sixth in the East a year ago, and Cignetti said it gave his group motivation. This year, the coach said his group has other reasons to be motivated.

“We’re going to have a big red X on our back, and it probably got bigger in the last two days,” Cignetti said.

This season, Cignetti, in his fifth season at JMU, sees similarities to his second year in the program. That second year was the spring season in 2021, where he had the likes of Cole Johnson at quarterback and South Carolina transfer Antwane Wells Jr. (Highland Springs) at receiver.

Plus, there was a quarterback battle then: Johnson vs. Gage Maloney. In 2023, JMU has another on its hands.

Cignetti said this year’s signal-callers made jumps in the spring season. In fall camp, he’s got another quarterback battle on his hands, citing that Arizona transfer Jordan McCloud and redshirt freshman Alonza Barnett III will see the majority of reps.

“We’re just looking for separation,” Cignetti said.

Redshirt junior defensive lineman James Carpenter said there’s obvious disappointment in the locker room because the team can’t play in a bowl but everyone is going to keep a similar mindset: week in and week out, the Dukes have a job to do.

Redshirt senior offensive linemen Nick Kidwell had a similar players perspective on motivations: it’s similar to the FCS. Everyone knows the Dukes are No. 1, and the team has a target on its back.

“We still get the opportunity to play 12 games,” Kidwell said, “and we look forward to winning 12 games.”

The Dukes said they aren’t shying away from a fight. Just like a season ago, they have something to prove. The Dukes open at home against Bucknell on Sept. 2.

“We are accustomed to being ranked No. 1,” Cignetti said. “Our guys are used to being ranked No. 1.”

Old Dominion, which finished last in the East Division last year, is picked to again finish in the division cellar.

