No matter the verdict, Football Championship Subdivision programs would like to be made aware of one so they can proceed.
On the agenda of the NCAA Board of Governors Tuesday meeting was fall championships. Will they be played, in light of the pandemic? The NCAA did not announce a determination. The FCS playoffs may be held in the fall, in the spring, or not at all this school year. Each of those options presents a different path for FCS programs.
"There are so many questions that aren't answered," said Richmond coach Russ Huesman, whose team will not play in the fall, but may play in the spring. "We're just hanging in there, trying to plug along. Whether there's a championship season in the fall for the FCS, or in any sports, we're waiting to hear."
The distinction to appreciate is that the postseason of the Football Bowl Subdivision (Notre Dame, Alabama, Virginia, Virginia Tech, etc.) is supervised by the College Football Playoff and the bowl games, not the NCAA.
The FCS (James Madison, Richmond, William & Mary, etc.) annually plays for the NCAA Division I football championship, whose playoffs ordinarily start following the fall's regular season.
The Board of Governors is a 25-person group comprised of college chancellors, presidents and other high-ranking school and league officials. The board last considered whether to play fall championships on July 24, and postponed a decision, carrying over the discussion to Tuesday afternoon’s meeting.
The NCAA's non-football fall sports are men's and women's cross country, men's and women's soccer, women's volleyball, field hockey and men's water polo. A decision by the board to cancel fall championships would indicate that the NCAA doesn't believe sports can be safely conducted during this stage of the pandemic, which would raise questions about the FBS competing.
In addition to Division I and its FCS, the board’s determination will set the postseason course for Division II and Division III. In Virginia, the DII Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (Virginia Union, Virginia State) and the DIII Old Dominion Athletic Conference (Randolph-Macon, Hampden-Sydney) already suspended fall football and look toward a spring alternative.
Before Tuesday, six of 13 FCS conferences determined they would not play fall football. The list included the CAA, to which Richmond, W&M and JMU belong, the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, the Southwestern Athletic Conference, the Ivy League, the Northeast Conference and the Patriot League. The MEAC, SWAC and Ivy do not participate in the FCS playoffs.
When the CAA made its announcement regarding the suspension of fall football on July 17, JMU continued preparations for a fall season, exploring the possibility of scheduling games as an independent. Jeff Bourne, JMU’s director of athletics, said the Dukes would plan for a fall season as long as the NCAA has fall championships (FCS playoffs).
If the FCS playoffs are shifted to the spring, or canceled, JMU and other FCS programs that have intended to play in the fall may reconsider their positions. UR and W&M are exploring the possibility of spring seasons, but if the playoffs are held in the fall, their interest in spring football would likely fade.
With a resolution on the FCS playoffs comes a series of questions regarding players' eligibility. If a spring football season is forthcoming, staffing and facilities issues at schools with men's and women's lacrosse, baseball, and other spring-semester sports become pertinent.
The National Junior College Athletic Association already moved its football season, and playoffs, to the spring. The organization will begin its season — eight games maximum for each team — in late March and close on May 22. The NJCAA’s football championship is scheduled for June 3.
The NJCAA will delay the start of the 2021 football season to allow more recovery time for players who will be competing in two seasons during one calendar year.
