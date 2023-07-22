Meet the James Madison softball team's newest pitcher: fifth-year Manchester grad Molly Grube.

The University of Virginia transfer joins a senior-heavy pitching staff for the Dukes and will be the oldest of the group, bringing over a 3.57 ERA in 215⅔ innings.

That's not all. After her "super" senior season is complete, Grube will stay on JMU's staff and serve as a student assistant coach with her masters degree program.

"I've always wanted to work in sports," Grube said. "I'm going to be doing a masters in sports leadership, and then I'll be a student assistant coach."

Grube spent the past four seasons in Charlottesville pitching for the Cavaliers. Following her final season at U.Va., Grube looked ahead at what she wanted to do after college: coach.

She said JMU's sports leadership program was just as appealing as playing for the Dukes.

"Hopefully I'll end up with a career in coaching," Grube said.

The former Times-Dispatch All-Metro softball player of the year brings an outside curveball that supports the JMU staff well, head coach Loren LaPorte said.

LaPorte added JMU reached out to Grube as soon as the season ended and that as a Duke, she'll solely pitch and not step into the batters box.

"We called back-and-forth a couple times," LaPorte said. "In the middle of June she decided to commit. We were very happy to get that phone call."

Grube joins JMU after what she called a "stressful" time in the transfer portal. After former pitcher Kylah Berry transferred out of the program, Grube joins senior Alissa Humphrey, junior Rebecca Muh and junior Lexi Rogers as the upperclassman on staff.

Rogers and Grube played in the Florida Gulf Coast League, a league designed to play lots of softball in a short amount of time and develop players in the summer.

"It's a different experience because the games don't really matter," Grube said. "It just makes it fun and takes the pressure off of it."

At U.Va., Grube had 50 starts and in 2023, 19 of her 22 appearances started in the circle. She said she brings maturity to the pitching staff and is excited to jump into a leadership role with everything she knows from her ACC experience.

"I'm excited to lead the team," Grube said. "I think I bring the leadership aspect ... I also think I bring a calm presence in the circle."

Part of that leadership is to help the young arms the Dukes have next season. Kirsten Fleet, a freshman out of Auburn High School, is expected to get time in the circle, LaPorte said. The reigning Class 1 player of the year picked up lots of accolades over her high school career, including three state titles in three years.

"(Fleet) is also looking to come in and be an impact pitcher for us," LaPorte said. "I just feel like the pitching staff is well-rounded."

Grube added she's thankful for her time in Charlottesville and there are no harsh feelings toward the Cavaliers. She's ready for her next chapter as a Duke and is ready to make an impact on a program three years removed from a Women's College World Series run.

"I'm super thankful for the opportunity," Grube said. "I'm just ready to get to work."