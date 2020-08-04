No matter the resolution, FCS programs would like to have one today so they can proceed.
On the Tuesday agenda of the NCAA Board of Governors is fall championships. Will they be played? The FCS playoffs may be held in the fall, in the spring, or not at all this school year.
FCS administrators, coaches and players are looking for clarity, after months of uncertainty caused by the pandemic, so they can map out next moves.
The distinction to appreciate is that the postseason of the Football Bowl Subdivision (Notre Dame, Alabama, Virginia, Virginia Tech, etc.) is supervised by the College Football Playoff and the bowl games, not the NCAA.
The Football Championship Subdivision (James Madison, Richmond, William & Mary, etc.) annually plays for the NCAA Division I football championship.
The NCAA Board of Governors is a 25-person group comprised of college chancellors, presidents and other high-ranking school and league officials. The board last considered whether to play fall championships on July 24, and postponed a decision, carrying over the discussion to Tuesday afternoon’s virtual meeting.
The board’s determinations will also set the postseason course for Division II and Division III, and fall sports other than football. In Virginia, the DII Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (Virginia Union, Virginia State) and the DIII Old Dominion Athletic Conference (Randolph-Macon, Hampden-Sydney) already suspended fall football and look toward a spring alternative.
Before Tuesday, six of 13 FCS conferences determined they would not play football in the fall. The list included the CAA, to which Richmond, W&M and James Madison belong, the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, the Southwestern Athletic Conference, the Ivy League, the Northeast Conference and the Patriot League. The MEAC, SWAC and Ivy do not participate in the FCS playoffs.
When the CAA made its announcement regarding the suspension of fall football on July 17, JMU continued its preparations for a fall season, exploring the possibility of scheduling games as an independent. Jeff Bourne, JMU’s director of athletics, said the Dukes would plan for a fall season as long as the NCAA has fall championships (FCS playoffs).
If the FCS playoffs are shifted to the spring, or canceled, JMU and other FCS programs that still intend to play in the fall would reconsider. UR and W&M are exploring the possibility of spring seasons, but if the playoffs are held in the fall, their interest in spring football schedules would likely fade.
With a resolution on the FCS playoffs front comes a series of questions regarding eligibility of football players. If a spring football season is happening, that brings up staffing and facilities issues at schools that have men's and women's lacrosse, baseball, and other spring-semester sports.
The National Junior College Athletic Association already moved its football season, and playoffs, to the spring. The organization will begin its season — eight games maximum for each team — in late March and close on May 22. The NJCAA’s football championship is scheduled for June 3.
The NJCAA will postpone the start of the 2021 football season in consideration of the health and safety of players who will be competing in two seasons during one calendar year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.