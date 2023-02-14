No intoxicants were found in the bloodstream of Deane Cheatham, the former Hanover County football standout and James Madison University tight end and captain who died Jan. 7 in a traffic crash in Hanover County.

That update was provided to the Richmond Times-Dispatch Tuesday by the public information officer for the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Lieutenant James R. Cooper.

The case remains under investigation and no additional information is being released at this time, according to Cooper.

Cheatham, 30, of Mechanicsville was driving a Ford F-150 northbound on Hanover Courthouse Road and the vehicle crossed the double solid line and crashed head-on with a southbound utility truck at approximately 7:15 a.m. on that Saturday, the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said.

Cheatham was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the utility truck suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital. Neither driver had intoxicants in his bloodstream, according to information provided Tuesday by Cooper.

Cheatham was a two-way starter at running back and linebacker at Hanover High School and earned first-team All-Metro honors from the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Cheatham then was a three-year starter at tight end at JMU. He was named second team All-CAA as a redshirt senior in 2015, when Cheatham was one of four Dukes’ captains.

He worked as an assistant coach at Marshall, Western Carolina and Austin Peay. In 2020, Cheatham moved back to Hanover County.