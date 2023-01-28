 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spiders, ex-coach Dick Tarrant experienced delivery man interruption during a game

Former University of Richmond basketball coach Dick Tarrant: "The guy says, `Your pizzas are here.' I said, `Well, it's not relatively too important now. Can you hold the pizzas until the game is over?'"

That food delivery guy who strolled onto the Duquesne court Wednesday night during an Atlantic 10 Conference game against Loyola Chicago looking for his customer?

Great video. Turned out to be a prank.

But something like that happened to the University of Richmond, and it was no prank.

In February of 1989, the Spiders earned a 73-63 double-overtime win at James Madison.

James Larsen, a Four Star Pizza deliveryman with uncommon patience and devotion to duty, stole the show.

The Spiders before the game ordered 12 pizzas -- six pepperoni, six sausage -- and sodas for players and staff consumption during their bus trip back to Richmond. They asked Dale Vencill, Four Star's assistant manager, that food and drink be delivered to JMU's Convocation Center at 10:30 p.m.

People are also reading…

Larsen, a JMU student, showed up with the pies at the appointed hour, but the game was still in session. Without a ticket, he was not allowed in the Convo. Listening to the game on radio, Larsen sat in his car with $73.80 worth of pizza and 24 Cokes.

Then came the first overtime. Then the second.

After 45 minutes in the parking lot, Larsen got to thinking. How did he know this mega-order wasn't a prank?

He decided to make sure the Spiders really wanted his cargo and convinced a Convocation Center usher to check with the team.

A near-capacity crowd was roaring, UR’s Scott Stapleton was dribbling downcourt during the second overtime, and the usher strolled behind UR's bench and tapped assistant coach Bill Dooley on the shoulder.

"The guy says, `Your pizzas are here,"' said UR coach Dick Tarrant. "I said, `Well, it's not relatively too important now. Can you hold the pizzas until the game is over?'

"The guy didn't know where to put his pizzas. So Dooley told him where to put them and it wasn't in his briefcase. Middle of the second overtime, we weren't about to have a pizza party."

Larsen eventually delivered the pizzas to the Spiders at about midnight.

"The boxes were all soft but the pizza was hot," he said.

Said Four Star manager Bill Eubank: "After that game, they probably didn't care if they were hot or not. But we've got these insulated bags. I think they were hot. But I doubt the Cokes were in the best shape in the world."

For his trouble, Larsen earned a $6.20 tip.

"Better than nothing," he said.

