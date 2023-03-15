Seven years in the making, the James Madison Dukes are finally getting their time to shine on the March Madness stage.

“The best part about it for me is seeing the players go through it for the first time, because we had that gap of not being able to go,” Dukes coach Sean O’Regan said. “James Madison women’s basketball belongs in this tournament.”

That seven-year drought will end Saturday at 1:30 p.m. when 14th-seeded JMU (26-7) takes on third-seeded Ohio State (25-7) in a first-round NCAA women’s tournament game in Columbus, Ohio.

Within those seven years, the group had many changes happen, from a switch in head coach, to losing key players to injuries, to COVID taking away a season, then the school moving to the Sun Belt Conference.

“It’s been a windy road to get back to where we are,” he said.

O’Regan attributes this year’s success to the team not only buying in to the culture and mentality, but also to their initiative in leading each other.

“We had to get the right people on the bus,” he said.

The seventh-year coach said that one of the instrumental moments that helped create this environment was during a retreat to D.C. early in the year, when the team did some bonding activities, but then dug deeper.

“The best part was that night I sat them in a room and I got them going with some questions, but then I left, and it was like, ‘you guys talk,’ and they took it upon themselves to have them talk through last year and what didn’t work and what they wanted to work this year,” he said.

He said from then on, the team was player-led.

After at loss to North Carolina on Nov. 20, James Madison put together a 13-game winning streak.

“They really just continued to believe and then we started chipping away, we won one here and one there and we end up winning 13 in a row, and that strengthens you and gives you confidence as a group,” O’Regan said.

Before the Dukes knew it, it was tournament time, and O’Regan said that he was confident with the group because the team was strong and fully bought in.

In the Sun Belt tournament, the Dukes defeated Marshall (who they lost to in the regular season finale), then Old Dominion and finally Texas State to earn their first conference championship and an NCAA tournament berth.

“It’s surreal, we just keep trying to earn our respect. I don’t think we have it yet, but we’re trying to get it,” said senior guard Kiki Jefferson, the Sun Belt Conference player of the year who is the Dukes’ leading scorer (18.3) and rebounder (7.9).

The game plan for this weekend: confidence.

“We know we’re a good basketball team, and I think that’s the biggest thing going into an NCAA tournament game,” O’Regan said.

Against Ohio State, the Dukes’ plan is to remain confident, but they are also looking to avoid crumbling under the Buckeyes’ press and stopping Taylor Mikesell, who leads the Buckeyes with 17.3 points per game.

“We can’t let the press make us play a certain thing,” the coach said. “It’s not the only way they can beat you, but that to me is the most dominating way.

Today in sports history: March 14 1960: Rookie Wilt Chamberlain scores playoff record 53 points 1962: Detroit’s Gordie Howe becomes second player in NHL history to score 500 career goals 1981: A date which defines March Madness 1996: Princeton upsets defending national champion UCLA in first round of NCAA tourney 1998: Harvard women become the first 16th-seeded team to win NCAA tournament game 2008: Lindsey Vonn wins overall World Cup skiing to complete first American sweep 2012: Lindsey Vonn snags 12th win of World Cup downhill season 2017 - Muirfield golf club 2021: Drew Brees