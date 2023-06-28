Trying to determine in summer months which Atlantic 10 Conference men’s basketball teams will be contenders and which won’t challenge for the 15-member league’s top tier becomes more difficult each year with the proliferation of transfers.

Some freshly assembled groups develop nicely. Some do not.

As of Wednesday afternoon, however, we at least know which opponents VCU and the University of Richmond will meet twice during their 18-game league obligations.

Each A-10 team will play every other conference team, with VCU facing Dayton, Richmond, St. Bonaventure and Saint Louis twice in home-and-home arrangements, and the Spiders meeting Davidson, George Mason, George Washington and VCU twice.

Additionally, the Rams will host Duquesne, GW, Loyola Chicago, Rhode Island, and Saint Joseph’s, while visiting Davidson, Fordham, GMU, La Salle, and Massachusetts.

The Spiders at the Robins Center will play Dayton, La Salle, Massachusetts, St. Bonaventure and Saint Joseph’s, while traveling to Duquesne, Fordham, Loyola Chicago, Rhode Island and Saint Louis.

Dates, times and broadcast info will be released later.

The 2024 A-10 tournament will be played March 12-17 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., the seventh time the league will determine its champion there.

VCU’s first-year coach is Ryan Odom, a former Hampden-Sydney guard and Virginia Tech assistant. The Rams are defending A-10 regular-season and tournament champions.

Photos from the VCU men's basketball season