Editor's Note: The University of Richmond and Yale got together for a baseball series this weekend at the Spiders' facility, Pitt Field. A former Spiders-Yale baseball series brought a future president to Richmond. This story originally ran on Aug. 31, 1992.

Our commander-in-chief is scheduled to debate the governor of Arkansas at the University of Richmond on Oct. 15. George Bush showed well the last time he competed at UR.

He went two for four.

That was on March 31, 1947. The Spiders, in their baseball season-opener, beat Bush's Yale club 8-7 on a chilly afternoon at Milhiser Field, which was located on the current site of Richmond's track and soccer facilities. Bush, a left-handed junior who wore number two, started at first base and hit two singles that day.

"A tall guy, tall and slender. That's about all I recall about him, " said Tom "Cotton" Billingsley, the Spiders' center fielder that day. "I think we were told that he was a good-field, no-hit guy, but he hit against us."

Richmond was one of the few teams against which Bush fared well offensively that season. He batted .208 in 29 games with six RBI and no homers. Bush became Yale's captain the next year and improved his batting average to .245 with 16 RBI and his only collegiate homer. Yale began its `47 season with a 6-4 victory at Virginia on March 29. The team's players then bused to Richmond and spent at least one night in a room beneath UR's Milhiser Gymnasium floor.

"I'll never forget them rolling up in that nice bus," said Jack Null, a Spiders' infielder. "We traveled like gypsies in cars."

Billingsley said some of the Elis made disparaging remarks about the Richmond field, which the Spiders thought was one of the best around.

"They were very smug, those boys from Yale, " he said.

Richmond coach Mac Pitt was the primary caretaker of UR's diamond, but he asked each player to maintain his own position area.

Louis "Weenie" Miller, the Spiders' first baseman, said from his Virginia Beach home: "I raked up behind George Bush."

Yale went 17-8-1 in '47 and lost to California for the national championship.

During Bush's final year, Yale went 17-7-1 and lost to Southern California in the NCAA title game.

Null escorted some of the Yale players around UR's campus after Richmond's victory. They searched for pay phones so they could call their parents and girlfriends with the result.

And then the Elis left town. Pat Fenlon, a UR infielder in `47, did not give much thought to that tall first baseman for a long while.

"When he became president, I saw what years he was at Yale and read that he was a first baseman there, " Fenlon said from his home in Thomasville, Ga. "Then I thought `Well, hell, I must've played ball against that fella.'"