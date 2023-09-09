The University of Richmond is 0-2 in football for the first time since 2005.

The Spiders were beaten 45-14 by Michigan State on Saturday at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan, and that came a week after UR fell 17-10 at home to Morgan State.

At Michigan State, it was 38-0 heading into the fourth quarter.

"I think defensively we're OK ... I think we can stop the run, for the most part," UR coach Russ Huesman said. "(Offensively), it was tough sailing out there today. They're pretty good on defense ... I don't think it's indicative of what we can do offensively.

"I thought the play-calling was better this week than last week. I think we had an idea of what we want to do and an identity. Even though we only scored one (offensive) touchdown, I'm kind of optimistic that we can get this offense going."

These Spiders may find some inspiration in studying the last UR group to begin a season 0-2. In 2005, Richmond opened Dave Clawson’s second season as coach by losing at home to Massachusetts (19-6) and then at Lafayette (7-0). Those Spiders rebounded to share the Atlantic 10 Football Conference championship with New Hampshire. Each team went 7-1 in league play.

UR won a game in the 2005 FCS playoffs and finished the season 9-4, with a ranking of No. 8 in the final FCS poll.

Richmond’s Savon Smith mishandled a late-game punt against Morgan State and did the same early in Saturday’s game at Michigan State. The Spartans took over at the Spiders’ 19 and scored a touchdown five plays later. A 69-yard drive by Michigan State soon followed and UR trailed 14-0 with 13:44 left in the second quarter.

A 52-yard field goal by Spartan Jonathan Kim made it 17-0 about five minutes before halftime. Michigan State went up 24-0 with 12:28 left in the third quarter and led 31-0 about five minutes later.

UR scored on a 47-yard scoop-and score by safety Aaron Banks to make it 38-7 with 14:36 left.

The Spiders were 3-12 on third-down opportunities against Morgan State and in that category were unsuccessful on their first 10 chances against Michigan State. UR’s Andrew Lopez missed a 44-yard field-goal attempt and had another blocked vs. Morgan State. Lopez missed a 32-yard FG try late in the first half at Michigan State.

UR quarterback Kyle Wickersham was sacked five times by Morgan State and Michigan State sacked him seven times, five in the first half.

"He's a tough kid, and he'll fight you 'til the end," Huesman said. Backup Jackson Hardy threw a 5-yard TD pass to backup tight end Sean Clarke with 5:16 left.

"I think they're good enough to help us move the football and win games," Huesman said of his QBs.

Richmond tried to rebound from that troubling loss to Morgan State, which was picked to finish fourth in the six-team Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. The Spiders had never before fallen to a MEAC team (0-9). Their primary goal at Michigan State was to generate some offensive confidence after committing four turnovers and scoring their only touchdown on the opening drive, gaining 75 yards on 12 plays.

Michigan State, of the Big Ten Conference, was not the place for a hurting team to recuperate. Spartans’ fourth-year coach Mel Tucker during the week emphasized that he expected Michigan State to make a significant stride after last Friday’s 31-7 win over Central Michigan.

“We left a lot of plays on the field Friday night,” Tucker said.

Against UR, he said he wanted to see improved tackling, drop fewer passes, upgrade communication, execute substitutions more smoothly, reduce penalties, and carry out assignments more crisply.

“You’ll see a lot cleaner football as you go, usually,” Tucker said.

The Spartans, now 8-0 against FCS competition, are in the midst of a four-game homestand that starts its season.

Richmond, which earned a $650,000 appearance check for its game at Michigan State, in next season’s FBS game visits Virginia on Aug. 31. In 2025, the Spiders travel to North Carolina.

The Spiders host Delaware State at 3:30 p.m. next Saturday. The Hornets (0-2) in their opener fell 22-11 to Division II Bowie State, and lost 57-0 at Army Saturday.

