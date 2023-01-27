After early-season splash, predictable inconsistency caught Spider Jason Nelson

In his first college game, a Nov. 7 win over VMI, University of Richmond redshirt freshman guard Jason Nelson scored 13 on 5-of-10 shooting with zero turnovers, three assists and two steals in 28 minutes.

In Richmond’s second game, Nelson scored 21 on 9-of-15 shooting in a win over Northern Iowa. In his inaugural dance with major college competition, Nelson scored 14 with six assists in a Nov. 21 overtime loss to Syracuse at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Based on Nelson’s early-season emergence and efficiency, hope spread among Spiders’ fans that this John Marshall High graduate who sat out last season while Jacob Gilyard ran Richmond’s show for the fifth year might make a spin move around erratic rookie play.

The inconsistency caught Nelson, a starter since the opener, somewhere along the Spiders’ 21-game path.

In eight Atlantic 10 Conference games, Nelson has eight assists and 19 turnovers, and averages 8.5 points while shooting 38.6%, 32.2% on 3-point tries.

Chris Mooney understands the trials unripe point guards face because through his 18-year tenure as Richmond’s coach, he’s often seen it, on his teams and others.

“It’s very rare to have a freshman who doesn’t experience the ups and downs of college basketball,” Mooney said Thursday. “It’s such a huge jump. There just are so many things that are harder and different and more challenging than you’ve ever had before.”

Nelson, the 2020 Virginia Class 2 player of the year, went from his final season at John Marshall playing road games at various schools in the Richmond metropolitan area to a Spiders’ A-10 schedule that’s taken him down to the outskirts of Charlotte (Davidson) and then up by Buffalo (St. Bonaventure) in the same week, and then to western Massachusetts (UMass), and Saturday’s game at Dayton this week.

In addition to the travel, Nelson juggled class and practice and video sessions, trips to the training room, and weight-lifting, as well as the pressure associated with starting as an A-10 point guard “with so much responsibility on both ends of the ball,” said Mooney.

The coach said he advises Nelson “to keep playing. He’s a very coachable player. He’s a very talented player. He just has to keep playing ... Trust your instincts and things will work out well.”

Mooney noted that Nelson would not be starting at this level if his coach didn’t believe he could handle the job. But all of that offseason work leads into the season, and this journey is a long one that Nelson has never before taken.

At Dayton (13-8, 5-3 A-10) in Saturday’s date, Richmond (11-10, 4-4 A-10) enters its final 10-game stretch of the regular season. Is there a second wind the 5-foot-10, 175-pound Nelson can summon?

Mooney has reference “points,” quality guards he coached at Richmond: Kevin Anderson, Cedrick Lindsay, Kendall Anthony, ShawnDre' Jones, and Gilyard.

“They certainly weren’t the same players as freshmen that they are on all the highlights,” said Mooney. “It takes time, effort and energy to become a really, really good player, even if you are talented, and even if you are accustomed to success.

“I think (Nelson) understands that. He just needs to stay with it.”

The Spiders are 1-13 at Dayton, and haven't won there since 2011, when Richmond captured the A-10 championship and advanced to the Sweet 16. Dayton is known for the ultra-supportive fan base in 13,435-seat UD Arena (13,407 home attendance average), and Mooney said he recognizes the value of such an atmosphere.

But he added that UR's series of unsuccessful visits is tied more tightly to the Flyers' talent level, which "is always high, and I think they'll probably be good next year and in 20 years."

Dayton, picked to win the A-10 in the conference preseason poll, has lost three of its last four but features one of the league's premier players, 6-10 sophomore DaRon Holmes (18.4 ppg, 8 rpg, 2 bpg). UR is 1-6 on the road.

Photos from the UR men's basketball season