The next step for Chris Mooney is recovery.

The University of Richmond basketball coach since 2005 underwent successful surgery to remove an aneurysm in his ascending aorta Tuesday morning at the University of Virginia Medical Center and was resting comfortably following the procedure, according to UR.

When Mooney, 50, announced on Feb. 17 that he would take a medical leave of absence, he projected he would spend about a week in the hospital before returning home for a recovery period that would last at least a month and could last as long as two months.

"I hope that this will be something I can recover well from, and I do turn my focus to that right now," Mooney said on Feb. 17. He added that he had no reason to believe he would be unable to eventually resume his job and perform all of its duties.

Assistant coach Peter Thomas was elevated to interim head coach for the remainder of the season. Thomas has directed the Spiders in two games. They play Wednesday night at Saint Joseph’s, and then wrap up their regular season Saturday afternoon against George Mason at the Robins Center.

