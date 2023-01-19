After years of familiar faces, UR-VCU rivalry features retooled lineups

When VCU coach Mike Rhoades looks over at Richmond’s players on Friday at the Robins Center, he won’t see Jacob Gilyard, Grant Golden and Nick Sherod on the floor.

Likewise, Spiders coach Chris Mooney won’t see Vince Williams Jr. and KeShawn Curry for the Rams.

All of those recent staples of the rivalry have moved on, and there’s been a shift change for both teams as they clash at 7 p.m. (ESPN2) in an important game in the Atlantic 10 race.

VCU (14-5, 5-1) is in a three-way tie for first with Dayton and Saint Louis. Richmond is a game back at 11-8, 4-2.

“There will be a lot of new faces,” Rhoades said. “But I’ve been around long enough to see lots of really good players at both schools and watch them grow in this rivalry. I think it’s great.”

Rhoades, who took over as VCU’s head coach in the 2017-18 season, noted that some of UR’s players last season “were here when I got here.” Golden and Sherod started with the Spiders in 2016-17, Gilyard in 2017-18.

Williams and Curry had been with VCU since 2018-19.

All of those players were key figures when the Rams and Spiders met three times last season. VCU won the two regular-season games (64-62, 77-57). UR won the most important matchup in the A-10 tournament (75-64) on the way to the tourney title and a berth in the NCAA tournament.

The only starters left from those games are senior forward Tyler Burton and graduate guard Andre Gustavson for the Spiders, and junior point guard Ace Baldwin and sophomore guard Jayden Nunn for the Rams.

UR’s retooled rotation includes redshirt freshman point guard Jason Nelson (John Marshall), three transfers and several reserves taking on bigger roles. VCU has three transfers and four freshmen, plus younger players coming to the forefront. The Rams start three sophomores.

Burton, 6-7 and a three-year starter, averages 19.6 points and 7.8 rebounds. Trying to defend him will be a focus for the Rams.

“I’ve watched a few of their games, and he can do whatever he wants out there,” Rhoades said. “And he’s got a competitive edge to him. He’s just a super player.”

While Burton leads the UR parade, the Spiders asked 6-9 fifth-year player Matt Grace, a reserve before this season, to fill a void left by departed players, and 6-5 fifth-year player Gustavson to do the same. Nelson (10.1 points, 2.4 assists, 2.2 turnover) has started at point guard since Richmond’s first game.

Neal Quinn, the 7-foot transfer from Lafayette who has been a double-figures scorer in six games, “has really helped us defensively,” Mooney said. “He’s a very good defender. Obviously his size, but also his positioning, his instincts are all really positive.

“The more Neal is aggressive [offensively] then everything can be helped because of that. Because then [defenses] have to pay so much attention to him. He’s got a great array of moves. He’s so close to the basket. All those things create problems for the other team.”

Isaiah Bigelow, 6-7 and from Wofford, gives UR strong rebounding. Offensively Mooney said Bigelow “just needs to settle down a little bit.”

“He concerns himself a little too much with his shooting, like many other players, when he’s capable of doing so many other things I think that he should,” he said.

Jason Roche, a 3-point specialist from The Citadel, “has been a tremendous addition. His shooting, even when he doesn’t make them, the awareness everybody has of him …”

Mooney added that the three transfers as the season has developed have “a better understanding of just how we play.”

VCU, which has won 9 of 10, also has had a learning curve with its pressure style. In addition to Baldwin and Nunn, the Rams start transfer 6-8 forward Brandon Johns Jr. (Michigan), 6-9 sophomore forward Jalen DeLoach and 6-6 sophomore guard Nick Kern Jr.

Johns, at 12.5 points, is the leading scorer in a lineup with five players averaging at least 9.2 points.

Off the bench, 6-7 redshirt sophomore guard Jamir Watkins averages 10.2 points and 5 rebounds. Transfers David Shriver (Hartford), a 3-point threat, and Zeb Jackson (Michigan) are averaging 7.1 and 5.8 points, respectively.

“It’s going to be a heck of a game, and that’s the fun of it,” Rhoades said. “It’s great for everybody. It’s great for our conference, it’s great for our universities, it’s great for RVA.”