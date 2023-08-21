Near the end of the University of Richmond’s scrimmage Saturday, Coach Russ Huesman counseled a redshirt freshman offensive lineman after a play, using ear-catching volume while offering the correction.

That lineman was asked to leave the lineup by Huesman and join those Spiders on the sideline.

The frustrated lineman went directly to the bench. He took a seat. The first Spider to approach him was starting center Tom Elia, who squatted to speak to his teammate face to face, and encourage him. Another offensive lineman ran onto the field to fill the vacancy.

This episode reflected a couple of affirmative developments for UR:

* Elia, a redshirt senior in his second season as a starter, takes his leadership role very seriously and doesn’t hesitate to step forward.

* UR finally has enough offensive linemen to be able to rotate players in order to keep them fresh, or should the situation otherwise call for it.

When observed during spring ball, the Spiders had seven offensive linemen because of injuries and other factors. There had been some attrition at that position, and Richmond has rarely been deep at those spots even when fit and retaining its personnel.

The Spiders currently have 16 offensive linemen, the most since Huesman took over as coach before the 2017 season.

“It’s a lot different than prior years, for sure,” said Elia, a 6-foot-3 296-pounder from Pittsburgh. “In the past, we’ve had 10, 11 offensive linemen.”

This year’s collection of offensive linemen means the Spiders are three-deep at the position, a situation that Huesman and his staff have been working towards for years.

“We made a conscientious effort to make sure we brought in some quality freshmen offensive linemen. We like all those guys. They’re going to be good,” said Huesman.

Additionally, UR enrolled a James Madison transfer, 6-foot-3, 301-pound redshirt sophomore Scott Hummel, who resides in New Market. He played in three JMU games during his two years there.

Elia said he sees his role and that of other experienced blockers as mentors to younger offensive linemen who are in the process of developing.

“Kind of be a check for them, and be able to answer any questions they ask,” Elia said.

The way Elia views things, he shares responsibility with the quarterback in pushing the tempo the Richmond offense intends to set. Elia, who started every game last season and played almost every snap when the Spiders went 9-4, has extensive experience at that.

The presumed starter at quarterback, redshirt sophomore Kyle Wickersham, does not.

Wickersham saw very limited action last season as Reece Udinski’s back-up. Udinski had made 27 starts at VMI before transferring to Maryland, then Richmond. He was named the winner of the 2022 Dudley Award, which goes to the top Division I player in Virginia.

Of Wickersham, Elia said, “He’s a talented kid. He’s a really talented kid. He’s obviously not Reece Udinski and it’s unfair to compare him to Reece because of how great Reece was. I think Kyle can get to that standard, (but) he’s still young, he’s inexperienced.”

Huesman after Saturday’s scrimmage said he’d like to see more consistency from Wickersham, but also noted there have been encouraging flashes throughout August camp. The coach senses his quarterback is improving each day.

Huesman added that the Spiders’ staff still hasn’t seen how Wickersham will respond after getting hit, “and that won’t happen until the first game of the year.”

Richmond opens against visiting Morgan State on the evening of Sept. 2. Then, the Spiders will debut their co-offensive coordinator arrangement. The job is shared by receivers coach Winston October, the play-caller, and Adam Ross, the line coach.

"They're very cohesive. They work very well together," said Elia. "Our play-calling has been efficient all camp. I like what we're running. We've added some new stuff that's different than last year, which is good to see.

"We trust both coaches very much, so there's been no problems with that at all."

