Ten years ago, the University of Richmond formed its men's lacrosse program that began play during the spring semester of 2014. This three-part series examines creation of that program from the perspectives of the director of athletics at the time (Jim Miller), the coach (Dan Chemotti) and one of the players who took a leap of faith to join the first team (Brendan Hynes).

Part two: The Coach

Dan Chemotti cannot recall the exact number. He thinks it was 110.

That’s how many high-school lacrosse games he watched – at least a half of each one, according to Chemotti – in the spring of 2013. Chemotti was named the University of Richmond’s first men's lacrosse coach on Oct. 29, 2012. The following spring, he started driving up and down I-95, evaluating prospects he believed could be quality college players at a school with a new program.

“That was a long year, a lot of recruiting,” said Chemotti, who was 32 at the time. He remains UR’s coach.

“It was before I was married, before I had kids, and I didn’t have a team. So it made it easier to do that,” Chemotti said. “We had to find players.”

UR in September of 2012 announced it was starting a Division I men’s lacrosse program, with the Spiders’ first season scheduled for 2014. Chemotti did the leg work in terms of personnel acquisition, with tunnel vision that those who know Chemotti can appreciate.

"I can tell you the rankings in just about every high school league up and down the East Coast," Chemotti said in the spring of 2013. "But I can't tell you the top 10 at the college level right now."

The Spiders’ program, in its 10th year, grew quickly. It is among Division I's respected, consistent programs, with a winning record every year but its first, four league championships, four NCAA tournament qualifications, and advancement to its league championship game each season.

The success is partly because UR matches the profile of a lacrosse school with much of its student population coming from the northeast. Richmond also has a good Mid-Atlantic location and an attractive facility, Robins Stadium.

"In my lifetime, I think Richmond has got the potential to be a top-10 program in our sport," Dom Starsia, the former Virginia coach (1993-2016) and member of the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame, said in 2014.

Starsia is now 71. UR was No. 14 at the close of last season, and that was its highest ever final ranking.

The Spiders are 7-4 this season, with losses at Virginia (then ranked No. 1), at Maryland (then ranked No. 2), at Georgetown (then ranked No. 20), and at Saint Joseph's, which was picked behind favorite UR in the Atlantic 10 Conference preseason poll.

Richmond’s success is tightly linked to Chemotti, believe those who hired him.

“Men’s lacrosse seems to be a good fit at the University of Richmond, the type of student, the (sport’s) geography, everything about it. It was conceptually the right thing to do,” said Jim Miller, UR’s director of athletics when the school hired Chemotti, and now the AD at VMI. “But I think bringing Dan in probably made it happen quicker and more effectively.”

Chemotti, a native of Syracuse, N.Y., played at Duke (Class of 2002), where he was a captain. Chemotti worked as an assistant at Dartmouth and St. John’s, and was Loyola’s offensive coordinator in 2012, when the Greyhounds won the national championship.

Richmond sought a coach, with David Walsh, the school’s deputy director of athletics, spearheading the search. UR hired a consultant to help with the hiring.

“I don’t recall the consultant bringing up Dan’s name,” said Walsh. “However, I was obviously doing our own research in addition to having discussions with the consultant. In my research, I believed Dan had a great profile and could potentially be a great fit for Richmond. I recall adding Dan’s name to the list of individuals that we wanted to pursue.”

Miller in a recent interview spoke of “little things working together sometimes to make big things happen.” The hiring of Chemotti is an example, Miller suggested. The Spiders were headed in a direction that did not involve Chemotti, according to Miller.

“It wasn’t a done deal, but we were kind of on the path of hiring a different person,” he said.

Chemotti’s name first came to light through Walsh’s research, and Miller recalls getting a call from Scott Ungerer, a former Spiders’ basketball player who knew Chemotti well from days growing up together in the Syracuse area. Miller said he respected Ungerer’s opinion on various matters, including what might, or might not, work at UR.

Walsh said he also spoke with Ungerer about Chemotti, and did additional research on Chemotti through various lacrosse sources. UR invited Chemotti for an interview.

“When you make hires, you’re never 100% sure how they’re going to work out,” said Walsh. “But now that we’re able to look back at it, the hiring of Dan was an absolute home run in that he is the total package.

“His knowledge of the sport, he’s just such a good person, he’s a very disciplined coach, he makes every effort to recruit really good kids who will be great fits at the University of Richmond. He checks all the boxes in terms of being a great coach in men’s lacrosse.”

Chemotti's teams beat No. 2 Virginia in 2022, and won at No. 7 North Carolina in 2017 and at No. 9 Duke in 2016.

​“Those who know about Richmond know how incredible the university is in every way,” said Chemotti. “So the vision to be great here, we knew it was real. As long as I didn’t screw it up, it was only a matter of time. We’re lucky enough to be where we are now.”

The Spiders, generally speaking, have won with defense and attention to detail. A few days after they lost to Georgetown this season, fifth-year defenseman Jake Saunders echoed what so many Spiders have said in previous years:

“It kind of put an emphasis on culture and getting back to what’s made us great here in years past, doing the little things correctly off and on the field.”

Richmond’s success in men’s lacrosse causes Miller, the school’s AD 2000-12, to wonder why Chemotti has not been grabbed by a more established national lacrosse brand in need of a coach.

Walsh, who arrived at UR in 2000 and will retire following this school year, said there have been other opportunities for Chemotti, but he declined, choosing to remain at UR.

“The university, every year in terms of their support, has been great. It keeps, honestly, getting a little bit better,” Chemotti said. “What we’ve done the last five or 10 years, it’s great, but I think (it’s possible) to make the next five or 10 years even that much more exciting.”

Next in this series: The Player.