20200811_SPO_URMASKp01
UR PHOTO

The absence of college sports depresses fall excitement about schools’ athletics programs. Alas, it’s mask season.

The University of Richmond’s on-campus bookstore, the SpiderShop, isn’t open in the lake-spanning Tyler Haynes Commons because of the national health crisis. But the store is doing a brisk online business for masks with the Spider logo on them.

The SpiderShop sold out of its initial order of masks – at $10.99 per unit in red, blue or gray – and has ordered more. The store started selling Spiders masks on July 8, and approximately 200 have been purchased, according to Jennifer Mihalcoe, an operations assistant at the SpiderShop.

The face-covering business, unfortunately, shows no signs of slowing.

joconnor@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6233

@RTDjohnoconnor

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email