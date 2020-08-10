The absence of college sports depresses fall excitement about schools’ athletics programs. Alas, it’s mask season.
The University of Richmond’s on-campus bookstore, the SpiderShop, isn’t open in the lake-spanning Tyler Haynes Commons because of the national health crisis. But the store is doing a brisk online business for masks with the Spider logo on them.
The SpiderShop sold out of its initial order of masks – at $10.99 per unit in red, blue or gray – and has ordered more. The store started selling Spiders masks on July 8, and approximately 200 have been purchased, according to Jennifer Mihalcoe, an operations assistant at the SpiderShop.
The face-covering business, unfortunately, shows no signs of slowing.
