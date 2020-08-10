Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN WAKEFIELD HAS ISSUED A * URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... SOUTHWESTERN HANOVER COUNTY IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA... NORTHWESTERN HENRICO COUNTY IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA... THE CITY OF RICHMOND IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA... * UNTIL 445 PM EDT. * AT 138 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN DUE TO THUNDERSTORMS. THIS WILL CAUSE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOODING. BETWEEN 0.5 AND 1 INCH OF RAIN HAS FALLEN. SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... RICHMOND, TUCKAHOE, MECHANICSVILLE, LAUREL, GLEN ALLEN, LAKESIDE, WYNDHAM, EAST HIGHLAND PARK, DUMBARTON, GREENDALE, LONGDALE, SOLOMONS STORE, CHAMBERLAYNE, ROSLYN HILLS, HANOVER AIRPORT, ATLEE, SHORT PUMP AND ASHCAKE. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL OF 0.5 TO 1 INCH IS EXPECTED OVER THE AREA. THIS ADDITIONAL RAIN WILL RESULT IN MINOR FLOODING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD ADVISORY MEANS RIVER OR STREAM FLOWS ARE ELEVATED, OR PONDING OF WATER IN URBAN OR OTHER AREAS IS OCCURRING OR IS IMMINENT. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. EXCESSIVE RUNOFF FROM HEAVY RAINFALL WILL CAUSE FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS WELL AS OTHER DRAINAGE AREAS AND LOW LYING SPOTS. &&