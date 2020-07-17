As the country continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Atlantic 10 on Friday joined the list of collegiate athletic conferences deciding to postpone fall sports competition.
The league is planning on its fall sports teams playing competitions in the spring. The decision affects men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, men’s golf, men’s and women’s soccer and men’s and women’s tennis at VCU. It affects men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, men’s golf, women’s swimming and diving, and men’s and women’s tennis at Richmond.
It also postpones fall intercollegiate scrimmages in baseball and women’s lacrosse at both schools.
Winter sports schedules, including men’s and women’s basketball, remain unaffected for now.
VCU director of athletics Ed McLaughlin that he believes Friday’s decision was something that’s been in the back of the heads of conference leadership for about a month now. The A-10 in May announced a regionalized and condensed scheduling model for several fall and spring sports.
Now, that model will likely get pushed to after the New Year for the fall teams.
"Honestly, we've all wanted to wait as long as possible to make decisions so we can give the student-athletes the best chance to compete,” McLaughlin said. “But, certainly, I know that our conference made the right decision and in the best interest of our student-athletes and coaches and staff."
The Ivy League, the Mid-Eastern Conference and the Patriot League are among the other conferences who have also put a hold on fall competition. Also, the Colonial Athletic Association has suspended football, but is giving schools the option to put together independent schedules.
In an FAQ document published by the A-10 in conjunction with its announcement, the league stated how its guidance shows that “the COVID-19 pandemic continues to trend in the wrong direction.” It also mentioned the challenges associated with COVID-19 testing protocols.
“Over the course of the summer as conditions surrounding COVID-19 were trending nationally in a negative direction, it became increasingly clear that fall competition was in jeopardy,” Richmond vice president and director of athletics John Hardt said in an email.
So, according to the FAQ document, the presidents and athletic directors in the league believed “it is important and ethical to be realistic and honest with their campus community, student-athletes and staff, and minimize the health and legal risk in prematurely attempting to compete in fall sports seasons.”
Still, the A-10 is leaving open the possibility of contesting some competitions in the fall should the climate improve. The conference is enabling the option of what it calls a “look-in window” in mid-September, to possibly have contests between conference schools under a potentially reduced schedule.
There’s the chance the league could put compete in a conference-only schedule starting in early October.
"It's a slim opportunity, but we felt like we should keep it on the table,” A-10 commissioner Bernadette McGlade said.
If the climate does not improve, athletes will still be allowed to train and practice in preparation for a spring season. VCU and Richmond plan to provide those opportunities for their teams within COVID-19 protocols.
On Friday, those affected by the A-10’s decision at both VCU and Richmond were beginning to move forward with the reality that they likely won’t be competing this fall.
Coaches at VCU held meetings with players Friday to talk through the nuances of it. But there are still plenty of questions, as both McLaughlin and Hardt touched on.
One of the biggest is whether NCAA fall sports championships will get moved to the spring.
"We're postponed and if for some reason there are NCAA championships in the fall, we wouldn't be participating in them,” McGlade said. “If the NCAA postpones championships and we all end up in the spring, then we're thrilled to death."
When exactly A-10 fall sports would start in the spring is to be determined. McGlade brought up the example that cross country couldn’t be run when there’s snow on the ground, so that’s a sport that could need to get pushed back closer to the spring.
The league will likely carry the scheduling model it announced in May over to spring-contested fall sports events. That model includes regionalized schedules that are condensed by 25%. It applies to the fall sports of field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball.
The modification cuts out about 70% of teams’ air travel, McGlade said.
"We put together a competitive conference schedule in pods so that then we could still be able to have enough competitions to have competitive equity,” McGlade said.
Basketball — the league’s flagship sport — remains unchanged. The league, as of now, is not considering regionalized scheduling for inner-conference games.
"We decided that we were not going to make any decisions as it related to the winter sports,” McGlade said. “And we will, again, like everything else, continue to stay abreast of everything that's happening nationally and regionally from a medical perspective, from a COVID perspective.
“And we will proceed down that road regarding our winter sports sometime in the future."
The league will hope it can successfully compete in a safe manner in basketball and other winter sports before moving on to what is set to be a busy spring.
Time will tell. But the current climate is already reshaping what college athletics will look like in the 2020-21 school year, and the A-10 is no exception.
"Fitting everyone's protocols in together and coming up with the best decision that was going to be for our student-athletes given some of our travel concerns — which is obviously a huge concern — it made for a challenging time,” McLaughlin said. “But I know we got it right."
