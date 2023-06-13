Maybe the purest demonstration of how an NCAA’s Name, Image and Likeness opportunity can develop is the case of Aaron Trusler.

He is the University of Richmond’s punter, from Melbourne, Australia, and attends college on an F-1 visa.

The U.S. recognizes those on F-1 visas as international students who are in the country to study, not to work. So in a major way, this limits the manner in which Trusler can cash in through NIL deals.

“We have to be very smart with how we work on this F-1 visa,” he said.

Failure to comply with the guidelines of his F-1 visa could put Trusler’s education and punting career – he is on a full scholarship – at risk.

Still, Trusler is involved in NIL. He recently became associated with Vantage Sports, a NIL marketplace for college athletes who instruct young athletes through private lessons.

The connection is Chris Rinaldi, a former Spiders' baseball player now employed by Vantage Sports. He reached out to Trusler and a few other UR student-athletes who also became linked with Vantage Sports.

Through Vantage Sports, aspiring punters interested in meeting with Trusler for private instruction contact him. A time and place to meet are arranged. While the Spiders athletes who are U.S. citizens can be directly reimbursed for such work, Trusler said he is basically doing this activity for the experience.

He wants to coach one day, maybe not full-time, but Trusler said, “I have a massive passion for that. I love helping people, getting the best out of each athlete.”

Trusler arrived at UR in June 2021, setting foot on campus for the first time and soon after participating in football for the first time. He hasn’t returned to Australia since.

Trusler is part of a wave in recent years of Australians with backgrounds in Australian Rules Football who transition to NCAA schools as punters. In Australian Rules Football, an egg-shaped ball is kicked by players on the run.

That matches the skill desired by many college football coaches, such as UR’s Russ Huesman, who are proponents of rugby-style punting. It can dramatically change field position and bring other benefits.

Prokick Australia educates Australian Rules Football players interested in attending NCAA schools and punting, such as Trusler, in the ways of American football and guides them through the recruiting process. NCAA coaches increasingly prefer these rugby-style punters who run one way before they kick and commonly are very accurate with their punts.

They can place footballs in areas of the field where they roll to gain punting yardage, or in spots where coverage players are waiting. In either case, return yardage is minimized.

Trusler describes this as a “niche skill.” It’s not one shared by many U.S.-born punters, and therein lies the value of Trusler’s instruction.

“You look at me. I’m not a big guy at all,” said the 5-foot-8, 168-pound Trusler, who has one year of eligibility at UR remaining. “Stereotypically, punters are quite tall, with long legs. I’m nothing like that. So for me, I represent a portion of people who can say, ‘Yes, you can be any sort of body type.’"

And as far as the instruction Trusler intends to provide when and if requested - just recently he made himself available through Vantage Sports - Trusler said, “When you’re not getting paid, in a weird way you’re able be a bit more free with it, and people sort of trust you a little bit more.”

What Trusler is offering could lead to young punters signing up for a UR football camp, where Trusler can be compensated, by the rules of his F-1 visa.

Trusler, 23, hopes private lessons also pay off in coaching experience, as well as “connections, or growing as a person, or growing in a career sense. So I think for (international students), that’s sort of where the NIL comes into play. It’s more about building your resume.”

Trusler compares his NIL arrangement with Vantage Sports to an experience he had while a UR student with an area real-estate company. That was part of the Richmond Guarantee program, in which every UR undergrad is eligible to receive a fellowship of up to $5,000 for an unpaid (or underpaid) summer internship.

“Even though I wasn’t getting paid from that company, it was still so invaluable, the connections that I made with all of the workers, the mentorship that I got,” said Trusler. “I think when you break it down to that, money can’t really weigh up to that.”

That’s especially true for an Australian with no family in or near Richmond, Trusler added. He made relationships through that internship that have lasted, and are very important to Trusler, he said.

