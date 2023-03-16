The Women’s National Invitation Tournament has no seeds, allowing for pairings flexibility and regional matchups as the 68-team field shrinks.

So it’s not possible to formally classify the University of Richmond’s win over the University of Pennsylvania Thursday night at the Robins Center as an expected result or an upset.

There was another unknown associated with this first-round encounter. How would the Spiders start the evening having not played since their March 4 loss to Massachusetts in the semifinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament?

UR dominated Penn 75-52, and a superlative start keyed the Spiders’ first postseason win since prevailing at Stetson 67-66 in the 2015 WNIT.

The Spiders (21-10), winners of more than 20 games for the first time since the 2011-12 season, next play the winner of Friday night’s Boston University-Rhode Island first-round game. The venue and date of UR’s second-round WNIT game are to be determined.

UR’s Addie Budnik, a 6-foot-2 junior, scored 18 of her 23 points in the first half, after which the Spiders led 40-24. Budnik hit three of Richmond’s seven first-half 3-pointers, and those Budnik 3s helped UR get out to a 21-8 lead. Freshman forward Maggie Doogan added 18 points, scoring inside and out.

Richmond, which committed only four turnovers (18 assists), stretched the lead to 20 – 44-24 - with 8:45 left in the third quarter. UR converted 12 3-pointers on 33 attempts.

Penn closed at 17-12, and so did the Quakers' career of one of the top-seven scorers in school hoops history, senior guard Kayla Padilla, a Californian who arrived at the Robins Center with 1,334 points. Padilla scored 21 against the Spiders, but didn’t get going offensively until Richmond had things under control.

For that, UR can mostly credit 6-0 sophomore Katie Hill, who muffled Padilla early. Hill also played a significant role in other areas. She didn’t score a first-half basket, but she grabbed five rebounds and had two assists before the break.

The Quakers last played on March 10, when they were eliminated in the Ivy League tournament semifinals at Princeton.

The WNIT’s 68-team field included automatic qualifiers from each of the 32 Division I leagues, and 32 at-large qualifiers. This is the 10th WNIT in which Richmond participated.