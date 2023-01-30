Bonjour Bonnies! Enjoy your six-day stay in Richmond.

Committing to St. Bonaventure for this season included signing up for six days in Richmond.

In an unusual twist, St. Bonaventure’s travel party left campus at 1:45 p.m. Friday for a flight out of Buffalo, arrived in Richmond Friday evening for Saturday’s date at VCU, and will depart Richmond Wednesday night via charter flight after that evening’s meeting with the University of Richmond at the Robins Center.

The Bonnies are staying at the Richmond Marriott Short Pump, and have held workouts at both VCU’s Siegel Center and the Robins Center.

St. Bonaventure’s extended stay was not scheduling happenstance, according to Sean Kearney, the Atlantic 10 Conference associate commissioner for men’s basketball. In an email response Sunday night to questions from the Times-Dispatch, Kearney wrote that “there are many parameters that go into the building of the schedule in the summer and they all carry various weights.

“One parameter is the possibility for some of our teams that travel farther distances, could they play two games where we have two teams in (the) same city or even nearby?”

This arrangement doesn’t occur each year for St. Bonaventure or other A-10 teams, but this season the Bonnies got the advantage of eliminating some travel time, or the disadvantage of having to spend more nights on the road, depending on one’s perspective.

Saint Louis occasionally embarks on longer league road trips that include two games, pointed out Kearney, a former Holy Cross head coach and Notre Dame assistant.

During the 2019-20 season, St. Bonaventure played on a Sunday at George Washington and the following Wednesday night at George Mason, and stayed in that area between games.

Setups such as that trip and the Bonnies' current expedition to Richmond are “not always possible but we are intentional in exploring the possibility each year,” Kearney wrote.

So what are the Bonnies doing during six days in Richmond?

They are taking care of academic responsibilities, for one thing, according to Scott Eddy, the St. Bonaventure assistant athletic director for strategic communications. He accompanied the Bonnies to Richmond. Also with the Bonnies is their team academic advisor, who typically does not go on St. Bonaventure trips that last only 24 hours or so.

That academic advisor is supervising daily study halls while the Bonnies are in Richmond, according to Eddy.

Some of the Bonnies have been checking out Short Pump Town Center mall, and a nearby movie theater. They should be studying and relaxing with confidence recently gained. St. Bonaventure collected its first road win of the season Saturday at VCU, upsetting the A-10 leader 61-58.

“You’ve got to play better on the road than you do at home (to prevail),” said Mark Schmidt, St. Bonaventure’s coach since 2007. “It’s just that much harder. It’s the environment. You’re uncomfortable. It’s just harder.

“You can’t have those lulls. You can have them at home sometimes, but you can’t have them on the road.”

Though Richmond’s weather hasn’t been outstanding while the Bonnies visited the area, they are escaping for nearly a week colder temperatures in St. Bonaventure, N.Y. Snow fell there Monday and the highs were expected to be in the 20s Tuesday and Wednesday. It’s roughly 20 degrees warmer in the Richmond area.

While the Bonnies (11-11, 5-4 Atlantic 10) come off one of the league’s most notable victories of the season, at VCU, heading into Wednesday night’s game at Richmond (available on MASN2), the Spiders (11-11, 4-5 A-10) have lost four of their last five and were beaten 86-60 at Dayton Saturday.

UR is 9-2 at home, and 1-7 as a visitor (1-2 in neutral-court games).

