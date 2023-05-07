Among all paths taken to the NCAA Division I men’s lacrosse tournament, the University of Richmond’s was among the bumpiest. Even optimistic, positive-thinking Spiders acknowledged that UR was not a quality team when the season began in early February.

The Spiders in their opener were beaten 15-4 at Maryland and a month later fell 25-8 at Virginia in barometer games. Richmond won the 2022 Southern Conference championship, but this seemed the season the Spiders would take a step back while rebuilding.

Jake Saunders didn’t buy it.

“I wouldn’t have come back if I knew we couldn’t do it again,” said the fifth-year defenseman. “I think a lot of people wrote us off (after) losing some big pieces last year. But that younger group that came through really showed maturity … I’m so proud of them.”

The Spiders gradually settled into a more consistent unit, but it required several games with freshmen playing key roles.

“You think back to that Maryland game, scoring four goals. Losing 25-8 at UVa. We weren’t there yet,” said senior attack Dalton Young. “It was a grind. It took us a while. It took months. It doesn’t usually take that long, but I just think with so many freshmen and younger guys playing ...

“We made a lot of changes throughout the year. It’s a journey, and the journey was awesome.”

The Spiders (11-4) captured the inaugural Atlantic 10 Conference championship by defeating High Point 15-8 Saturday at Robins Stadium. Richmond has won six consecutive games. The team’s trajectory suggests it could be the first at UR to win an NCAA tournament game. The Spiders previously advanced to NCAA tournaments in 2014, 2018, 2019 and 2022.

“Every season is a little bit different. It just takes you time to figure out who you are,” said UR coach Dan Chemotti. “We weren’t able to figure ourselves out quite as early because we had some injuries we were dealing with. We had some guys out in the fall.

“You kind of think you’re in one spot and you go through a couple of games and you realize you’re not, and then all of a sudden you’re looking at five games in 16 days and you’re (mostly) game-planning. Once that ended, we were able to get better and figure out some chemistry.

“And here we are.”

The late push accompanied strong play in goal by Zach Vigue. The Spiders also won their A-10 semifinal game 15-8, over Massachusetts. In the two tournament games, Vigue totaled 26 saves.

“I think if you would ask Zach, he would say this year has kind of been a roller coaster for him,” said Young. “He’s had ups and down, but he’s battled. He battled all year. The showing he had these last two games, incredible, really.

“If he keeps playing like that, who knows how long we’re going to be playing?”

John Hardt, UR’s vice president and director of athletics, called Saturday’s victory “a historic win for our program. It was a heavy lift getting the A-10 league together and sponsoring men’s lacrosse. To be fortunate enough to host it and then win the championship in its inaugural year is just a real, real special moment.”

