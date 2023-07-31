CAA Football Commissioner Joe D’Antonio during the league’s media day last week characterized this NCAA era as “one of the most interesting and unsettling periods in the history of intercollegiate athletics.”

There are numerous reasons for that, Name, Image and Likeness and the transfer portal among the most discussed. Another is difficulty associated with securing conference-wide, linear television exposure on Saturdays for a high-quality FCS league, such as CAA Football.

CAA Football, which incudes the University of Richmond, William & Mary and Hampton, since 2019 has partnered with FloSports, a subscription video streaming service that offers live and on-demand access to events. CAA schools retain rights for local linear television distribution, but that requires access to regional networks and institutional investments not all are interested in making.

Richmond intends for five of this season's six Spiders' home games - the most possible under the league's agreement with FloSports - to be available via a regional network, according to Bob Black, UR's director of broadcast & news content for athletics.

Otherwise, “All CAA Football games will be streamed on FloSports for this year and at least the next three years after this,” said D’Antonio.

There were conversations with potential partners to broadcast games on national linear TV, according to D’Antonio. They did not mature, and he noted one factor.

“One of the things that’s very important to our membership is, aside from some early-season games, we want to remain a traditional conference as it relates to when our football games are played,” D'Antonio said. “We’re not looking to play games on Tuesday. We’re not looking to play games on Wednesday.

“We’re looking to provide a great campus atmosphere, great campus culture, and play our games on Saturday. And in doing so, the opportunities to provide national linear windows on Saturday for an FCS conference are very, very few and far between.”

In 76th year, 15 members

CAA Football is now a 15-team league, the largest in the FCS, with the July 1 additions of N.C. A&T and Campbell.

“Top to bottom, I think you could very strongly make the argument that we have the most competitive, best conference in FCS football,” said D’Antonio, the league commissioner since 2016.

Each team plays eight conference games.

“Every one of our teams would like an opportunity to make the playoffs and when you look at the talent we have across the league and the quality of games that we play, if you’re fortunate enough to be successful, then you’re going to be in the FCS playoffs at the end of the year,” said D’Antonio.

This is the league’s 76th season. It began as the Yankee Conference (1947-96) and evolved into Atlantic 10 Football (1997-06) before the CAA assumed operational control in 2007. Five CAA Football teams, including William & Mary and Richmond, are ranked in various preseason FCS polls.

“We are again primed to make a playoff push and certainly expect to compete for a national championship in Frisco, Texas,” said D’Antonio.

Game day enhancements

Replay sideline monitors will be used at all CAA Football games for the first time this season. They will allow referees to see what the replay official is observing in the press box during replay reviews.

The league expects that collaboration to improve the replay process, as has been the case in the FBS. Also, through the referee, coaches can gain a better understanding of how replays are interpreted.

Timeout countdown clocks will be used at all CAA Football games. Digital timers will be positioned on the sideline and operated by the timeout coordinator. They will display the time remaining following a TV timeout.

