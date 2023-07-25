Preseason polls can be mostly guesswork based on how unproven talent develops. That’s not the case in CAA Football this year.

The league released its preseason poll, as voted on by coaches, Tuesday morning. William & Mary seems right where it deserves to be, given the demonstrated performance of players with high-end ability. The Tribe were designated as the team to beat on CAA Football’s virtual media day, with New Hampshire second.

Richmond was picked third, with Hampton projected as the last-place finisher. William & Mary received 13 of 15 first-place votes.

The league expands to 15 teams this season with the additions of North Carolina A&T and Campbell. And the Colonial Athletic Association has rebranded to Coastal Athletic Association.

W&M brings back the core of a very strong defense that helped Coach Mike London’s team share the CAA title last season (7-1) with New Hampshire, advance to the FCS quarterfinals, and finish 11-2.

That unit revolves around disruptive junior linebacker/edge rusher John Pius, who had 11.5 sacks among 19 tackles for losses in 2022, when he was named the CAA defensive player of the year. Senior tackle Nate Lynn had eight sacks among 13 tackles for losses.

W&M was the nation’s third-best running team last season (265.8 ypg) and returns senior tailback Bronson Yoder (104.6 ypg) and junior quarterback Darius Wilson (41 ypg).

The Tribe returns so much horsepower on offense and talent on defense that the only question might be how the new defensive leadership develops. They have new co-defensive coordinators - Ras-I Dowling and Bo Revell – following the departure of Vincent Brown, who became N.C. A&T’s head coach.

W&M opens on Thursday, Aug. 31, at Campbell.

Richmond also made the 2022 FCS playoffs, winning a postseason game and finishing 9-4 (6-2 CAA). The Spiders’ defense looks formidable led by senior linebacker Tristan Wheeler, an all-CAA choice for three straight seasons. UR’s offense rebuilds, starting with the play-caller, receivers coach Winston October. He’ll share coordinator’s duties with Adam Ross, the offensive line coach.

Richmond lost its quarterback (Reece Udinski), top rusher (Aaron Dykes) and top three receivers. Redshirt sophomore Kyle Wickersham will get the first crack at QB.

The Spiders open at home on Sept. 2, versus Morgan State.

The CAA preseason all-league team is heavy with W&M defensive players: Pius (preseason defensive player of the year), Lynn, linebacker Isaiah Jones, and cornerbacks Ryan Poole and Jalen Jones. Richmond is represented by Wheeler, end Marlem Louis and and safety Aaron Banks. Hampton linebacker Qwahsin Towsel also was recognized.

On offense, W&M's Yoder was joined by Tribe offensive lineman Charles Grant and Richmond offensive lineman Ryan Coll.

The offensive preseason player of the year is Monmouth running back Jaden Shirden.

CAA FOOTBALL PRESEASON POLL

(head coaches voted)

1. William & Mary (13 first-place votes) 195

2. New Hampshire (1 first-place vote) 179

3. Richmond 159

4. Delaware (1 first-place vote) 149

5. Elon 146

6. Rhode Island 135

7. Villanova 129

8. Monmouth 94

9. Towson 85

10. North Carolina A&T 70

11. Albany 64

12. Campbell 62

13. Maine 40

14. Stony Brook 38

15. Hampton 30

