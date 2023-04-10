April used be the least hectic month for college basketball coaches. Now it’s the most hectic.

They’re trying to formulate rosters for next season after seeing who will choose not to leave their programs, and who in the transfer market is interested in coming aboard.

Then comes scheduling nonconference games, evaluation of high-school prospects, players workouts and more.

Chris Mooney, the University of Richmond’s coach for 18 years, took a few minutes Monday afternoon to discuss what’s going on with the Spiders.

What is your reaction to former Spider Jacob Gilyard ascending to the NBA with the Memphis Grizzlies for Sunday's game?

Obviously, I’m so excited for him. I don’t think anything that Jacob does really could surprise me. But I do think this is an incredible accomplishment. He had a tremendous G League season and for him to play in an NBA game and be there in his very first year is extremely impressive and hopefully there’s just more and more good to follow.

How much might this help Richmond’s basketball brand in terms of recruiting, or fan support, or just general respect?

I think the biggest thing would be in recruiting. I assume Jacob is one of the all-time favorites of the Richmond fans. So I feel like no matter what happens, he’ll remain that way. But I think for recruiting it’s just very tangible. It points to someone who was here and did extremely well here and was able to make it to the best league in the world.

Has Tyler Burton’s path forward been officially determined yet, in terms of coming back for a fifth year or turning pro?

It has not. Right now, he’s just basically in the same boat as last year, meaning that he’ll be working out, and then he’ll start doing the NBA workouts, and all those kinds of things. It probably will help him being familiar with the process and familiar with the workouts and the demands. We’ll stay very close to him and support him and hope that he does great in these workouts.

When might your roster be set for next season?

That’s one of the challenges of how significant the changes have been over the last three years (with transfers). This is one of the most significant in that there aren’t many deadlines ... Tyler, who we’re supporting and pulling for, that deadline is (June 12 for NBA draft early entry withdrawal). It creates issues that didn’t exist before (with so many transfers).

What are your feelings on Jason Nelson’s entry to the transfer portal?

He’s obviously been a great teammate and he’s a terrific kid. We’re sorry to see him in the portal but we wish him the best of luck. It’s just a different time, and I just wish him the very best because he’s been a great teammate and a great member of our program.

Did you receive an explanation from Jason on his decision to leave?

I think that would be between him and me.

How are you feeling back at work now after the heart issue?

I'm feeling very well, thanks.

