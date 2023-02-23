Among the first to congratulate the University of Richmond basketball players and staff members following Tuesday’s win over Saint Louis was Chris Mooney, the coach.

He did so via FaceTime.

Mooney is out for the rest of the season because of heart surgery scheduled to be performed Tuesday at the University of Virginia Medical Center and this week is preparing for the procedure that will remove an aneurysm in his ascending aorta.

Mooney, UR’s coach since 2005, watched some of Richmond’s 81-78 win over visiting Saint Louis on television, and then contacted the team in its locker room to offer his salute.

Mooney said when he announced his health issue last Friday that though he would in no way remotely guide the team while away from his job - that could last two months - his strong support would remain with the Spiders even as he focused on his medical situation.

“As much as we wanted to win it for him, we wanted to win it for ourselves as well,” Spiders senior forward Tyler Burton said of Tuesday's game. “It’s been an emotional week for all of us. So I just think, as a group, we wanted to win this for ourselves.”

Richmond (14-14, 7-8 Atlantic 10), which had lost seven of its previous 10 games before upending the Billikens (18-10, 10-5 A-10), will try to keep momentum going Friday night at VCU (21-7, 12-3 A-10), the league’s first-place team, in a 7 p.m. rivalry game that will be televised by ESPN2.

“They beat us pretty bad here last time,” Burton said of the Jan. 20 game at the Robins Center.

The Rams won 74-62, but UR trailed by 21 in the final minute involving reserves. Burton committed 6 of UR's 16 turnovers, and judged his ball-handling in that game as “unacceptable.” VCU defense disrupted Richmond, which shot 37% and made 7 of 25 3-point attempts.

The Spiders fought to keep up with the Rams for most of the night and cut VCU's lead to four a couple of times between the 10- and 8-minute marks. VCU prohibited UR from sustaining those threats. Rams guard Ace Baldwin scored 14, with 5 assists.

Burton blamed himself for "not taking care of the basketball, not setting a good example and playing to the standard of Richmond basketball, really."

Peter Thomas, a Spiders assistant who was named interim head coach last Friday, this Friday at VCU will direct Richmond for the second time.

“The support that I’ve gotten personally, the support for Coach Mooney and his family, the support for our team, from our fans, from alumni, from the administration, has been overwhelming,” Thomas said after UR beat Saint Louis.

"We don't win that game without the incredible crowd we had. There was never a doubt that they were 100% behind us, and behind Coach Mooney."

Thomas, 38, recognized a key to his first victory as a “collective effort” among the Spiders. “I thought we got contributions from pretty much everybody who went in the game,” said Thomas, a first-year assistant who was a captain on Mooney’s 2006-07 team.

Richmond hit 17 3-pointers vs. SLU.

"To be out there as the acting head coach was a little bit surreal," said Thomas. "I think all of the guys kind of felt the difference in the first half and it was certainly an adjustment for the guys, just not looking over and seeing Coach Mooney."

