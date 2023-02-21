Heart surgery for University of Richmond basketball coach Chris Mooney has been rescheduled from this week to Tuesday, Feb. 28, according to the school.

No reason for the change was provided.

Mooney, UR’s coach since 2005, will undergo heart surgery at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville for removal of an aneurysm in his ascending aorta, and will miss the remainder of this season.

Mooney is in his 18th season as Spiders coach, and the heart issue was first detected during a physical examination. Assistant coach Peter Thomas was named UR's interim head coach.

