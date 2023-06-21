The University of Richmond’s vice president and director of athletics, John Hardt, on Tuesday said that while seeking a baseball coach the school has “heard from many quality sitting head coaches who inquired about the opportunity.”

Hardt noted that UR is exploring “coaches with all sorts of different backgrounds both in the region and across the United States.”

Who are these head coaches from near and far interested in the Spiders’ job?

Insight gained from various sources indicates that the coach of Division III Washington University in St. Louis, Pat Bloom, is receiving strong consideration.

Hired in 2015, he has led that program at a very rigorous academic school to the 2021 Division III World Series, one of four trips to the NCAA tournament.

Before that, Bloom guided his alma mater, Wisconsin-Stevens Point, to four Division III World Series appearances and 10 trips to the NCAAs in 12 years. Bloom’s overall record is 589-271-1.

Bloom, from Tomah, Wis., is a 2001 graduate of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and is the winningest coach in that program’s history (393-175).

When UR has needed a coach for a struggling program with Hardt in charge of the athletic department, it picked a head coach from the candidate pool rather than an assistant.

Hardt hired Aaron Roussell, from Bucknell, for the women’s basketball job in 2019. When Richmond hired a women’s soccer coach in December of 2022, Hardt went with Scott Denton, from Davidson.

Hardt hired Roussell for the second time. They were together as AD and coach, respectively, at Bucknell. Might that dynamic again be in play? The Spiders have investigated the baseball coach from Bucknell, Scott Heather.

Hardt, Bucknell’s AD 2000-17, hired Heather in 2012 after Heather had been a Bucknell assistant for eight years. Heather is a former Arkansas pitcher who graduated from that school in 2003. Patriot League member Bucknell, like Richmond, offers challenging academics.

The Spiders could re-examine Marlin Ikenberry, a Richmond native who is James Madison’s coach and was previously the coach at VMI, his alma mater. Ikenberry has been interested in the UR job when it opened in the past.

A couple of former UR players, Mark Budzinski and Sean Ryan, would be out-of-the-box hires. Henrico County resident Budzinski is a former minor league manager who coaches first base for the Toronto Blue Jays. Ryan has been very successful as a high-school coach locally at Benedictine.

Lucas Jones, a former VCU and Randolph-Macon assistant, led Old Dominion Athletic Conference member Lynchburg to the 2023 Division III national championship, but the Lynchburg native seems comfortable at his current address.

Speaking of the ODAC, the Spiders seem likely to look at R-MC’s Ray Hedrick, a winner through 19 seasons in Ashland.

The contract of Tracy Woodson, Richmond’s coach for the last 10 seasons, was not renewed, UR announced on June 9. Woodson, a Benedictine graduate and a former infielder in the major leagues, led the Spiders to a record of 238-245-2.

