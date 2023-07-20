The CAA college athletic conference is still the CAA. But starting Thursday, that “C” stands for “Coastal” rather than “Colonial.”

The Colonial Athletic Association, whose office is located in Richmond, evolved into a vastly different group than the Virginia-based set of schools that formed its base in 1985.

The University of Richmond, William & Mary, James Madison, and George Mason were among the eight original members. Only W&M remains as a full CAA member, though UR also belongs to CAA Football, a branch of the league.

The CAA now includes 14 schools spread across nine states: Campbell, College of Charleston, Delaware, Drexel, Elon, Hampton, Hofstra, Monmouth, North Carolina A&T, UNC Wilmington, Northeastern, Stony Brook, Towson and W&M. CAA Football has 15 members.

In June of 2022, George Washington University announced it would drop the nickname “Colonials.” Among the findings of a committee formed to study a potential name change was that “for supporters (of Colonials), the term refers to those who lived in the American colonies, especially those who fought for independence and democracy.

“For opponents, Colonials means colonizers who stole land and resources from indigenous groups, killed or exiled Native peoples and introduced slavery into the colonies.”

George Washington in May introduced "Revolutionaries" as its sports teams' new nickname.

PHOTOS: Richmond vs William & Mary football