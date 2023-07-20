The CAA college athletic conference is
still the CAA. But starting Thursday, that “C” stands for “Coastal” rather than “Colonial.”
The Colonial Athletic Association, whose office is located in Richmond, evolved into a vastly different group than the Virginia-based set of schools that formed its base in 1985.
The University of Richmond, William & Mary, James Madison, and George Mason were among
the eight original members. Only W&M remains as a full CAA member, though UR also belongs to CAA Football, a branch of the league.
The CAA now includes 14 schools spread across nine states: Campbell, College of Charleston, Delaware, Drexel, Elon, Hampton, Hofstra, Monmouth, North Carolina A&T, UNC Wilmington, Northeastern, Stony Brook, Towson and W&M. CAA Football has 15 members.
In June of 2022,
George Washington University announced it would drop the nickname “Colonials.” Among the findings of a committee formed to study a potential name change was that “for supporters (of Colonials), the term refers to those who lived in the American colonies, especially those who fought for independence and democracy.
“For opponents, Colonials means colonizers who stole land and resources from indigenous groups, killed or exiled Native peoples and introduced slavery into the colonies.”
George Washington in May introduced "Revolutionaries" as its sports teams' new nickname.
Spiders coach Russ Huesman on spring game
PHOTOS: Richmond vs William & Mary football
The University of Richmond hosted conference rival William & Mary at Robins Stadium, Saturday 11/19/2022. William and Mary players celebrate winning their conference championship.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
The University of Richmond hosted conference rival William & Mary at Robins Stadium, Saturday 11/19/2022. William & Mary coach Mike London greets his offense after they scored.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
The University of Richmond hosted conference rival William & Mary at Robins Stadium, Saturday 11/19/2022. William and Mary players celebrate with their fans after winning the game.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
The University of Richmond hosted conference rival William & Mary at Robins Stadium, Saturday 11/19/2022. William & Mary quarterback Darius Wilson #11 slips the tackle of Richmond’s #44 Jeremiah Grant to score late in the game. .
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
The University of Richmond hosted conference rival William & Mary at Robins Stadium, Saturday 11/19/2022. William and Mary players Zyquan Bessant #0 and Colby Sorsdal #64 embrace after their team's win.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
The University of Richmond hosted conference rival William & Mary at Robins Stadium, Saturday 11/19/2022. Richmond players take the field before the game.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
William & Mary’s DreSean Kendrick scrambled for yardage as Richmond’s Phil O’Connor closed in Saturday at Robins Stadium.
JAMES H. WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
The University of Richmond hosted conference rival William & Mary at Robins Stadium, Saturday 11/19/2022. William & Mary players and coaches observe a moment of silence in honor of deceased UVA football players prior to the game.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
The University of Richmond hosted conference rival William & Mary at Robins Stadium, Saturday 11/19/2022. William & Mary receiver DeSean Kendrick #5 gains yards before being tackled by Richmond's Philip O'Connor #10.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
The University of Richmond hosted conference rival William & Mary at Robins Stadium, Saturday 11/19/2022. Richmond players and coaches observe a moment of silence in honor of deceased UVA football players prior to the game.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
The University of Richmond hosted conference rival William & Mary at Robins Stadium, Saturday 11/19/2022. Richmond's #14 Jakob Herres pulls in a touchdown in front of #24 Jaedon Joyner.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH
The University of Richmond hosted conference rival William & Mary at Robins Stadium, Saturday 11/19/2022. William & Mary quarterback Darius Wilsom #11 scores to give his team the lead just before the half.
JAMES H WALLACE/TIMES-DISPATCH