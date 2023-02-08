WASHINGTON — Division I teams out of contention for an NCAA at-large bid, such as the University of Richmond and George Washington, in February maneuver into position for optimum league tournament seeding.

There was a lot of maneuvering going on at GW’s Smith Center long into Wednesday night. The Spiders had a chance to make a move against a comparable middle-of-the-pack Atlantic 10 Conference opponent that had lost three straight league games, each by double-digits.

Into a showdown between the conference’s top two scorers – GW’s James Bishop and UR’s Tyler Burton — jumped 6-foot-4 Colonial Brendan Adams. He scored 35 on 12-of-18 shooting (9-12 on 3s) as the Spiders fell 107-105 in double-overtime at the Smith Center.

Spider Matt Grace hit five 3s and scored a career-high 28. Each team shot better than 50%.

Bishop added 33, with 10 assists.

“They made really one extremely difficult shot after another,” UR coach Chris Mooney said of Adams and Bishop. “I thought for the most part the defense was there in in terms of the positioning and the effort.

“But they really made impressive, difficult shots. And they did it throughout a double-overtime game. It wasn’t like it was a hot stretch. Really impressive.”

The Colonials (12-12, 6-5 A-10) hit a pair of 3s in the final 43 seconds of regulation, forcing UR (12-13, 5-7 A-10) to make free throws to win it.

Richmond’s Dji Bailey hit both ends of a one-and-one with 38 seconds left and Andre Gustavson did the same with 25.1 seconds left. But Bishop came back with a scoring drive, was fouled, and hit the FT to tie it at 82 with 17.5 seconds left. UR called timeout with 13.3 seconds left. Burton’s driving shot missed just before the regulation horn.

The Spiders got 3s from Burton and Isaiah Bigelow late in OT to force a second one.

The Colonials took an early lead in the second OT, and kept it behind their high-scoring guards.

“It felt kind of demoralizing,” said Grace. “Every time I go to box out, it’s like time to go for the rebound, it felt like it was going in every time. It’s tough because I think a lot of them were really tough shots.”

Bigelow (18 points), 7-0 Neal Quinn (13), and the 6-9 Grace did the majority of the scoring with Burton suffering through one of the least impactful games of his four-year career. He scored 15 on four-of-16 shooting, scoring his first points on a driving move with 5:22 left.

Grace, a fifth-year player, has established career-highs in scoring in each of his last two games. He scored 21 in a Sunday win over Fordham.

“I thought he was great Sunday and was just absolutely tremendous today,” said Mooney.

With 7:35 left in the first half, there was an eight-minute delay. One of nets required replacing. It was at the end where the Colonials shot 55.6% before the break.

Richmond, which has lost six of its last eight, defeated the Colonials 73-63 when these teams met at the Robins Center on Jan. 4 and the rematch reunited the 6-2 Bishop (20.8 ppg) and the 6-7 Burton (19 ppg).

Burton got off to slow start and, with only one foul, played 10 first-half minutes, missing all four of his shots. Bishop worked through the defense of UR’s top guarder – Gustavson — on his way to 10 first-half points and four assists.

Bigelow scored 11 in the first half on a 3, driving baskets, a follow and free throws.

For Richmond, finding the balance between shooting a bunch of 3s and making a good percentage of them has largely been the conference season’s story. Forty-three percent of the Spiders’ shots – an A-10 high – in league play came from 3-point distance entering Wednesday night’s game, but UR had converted 29.9% of them, which ranked No. 14 in the 15-team A-10.

The Spiders took 32 3s at GW and made 12.

Thirteen minutes at GW, Richmond had seven field goals and four of them were 3-pointers, two of which came just before the shot-clock horn (Quinn, Jason Nelson). UR made 6 of 12 3-point shots before halftime, when the Spiders led 37-35.

George Washington surged behind the scoring of Adams to a 52-45 lead with 14:20 left. Grace fired up Richmond with a pair of 3s and a layup to tighten it, but Adams recharged the Colonials with 3s.

Next: The Spiders host Loyola Chicago, the first-year member of the Atlantic 10 Conference, Saturday at 4 p.m., and the game will be available on ESPNU. The Ramblers and Spiders met in 2018 and 2020, and split. Both of those games were played at neutral sites.

Photos from the UR men's basketball season