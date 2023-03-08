NEW YORK – Here at the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament, there is a question that rivals those about which team will win this thing at Barclays Center, and that is:

“How’s Chris Mooney doing?”

Mooney, in his 18th year as the University of Richmond’s coach, on Feb. 17 went on a medical leave of absence to undergo surgery for removal of an aneurysm in his ascending aorta. That procedure was performed on Feb. 28 at the University of Virginia Medical Center.

“I’m doing well. Working hard to follow the doctors’ plan,” Mooney wrote in a text Tuesday after the 12th-seeded Spiders, led by interim coach Peter Thomas, eliminated 13th-seeded Massachusetts 71-38 in a first-round game.

“Great win today!”

John Hardt, UR’s vice president and director of athletics, has kept in communication with Mooney, 50, and said he spoke with him Monday.

“Chris is doing very well, and he’s on track for a full, healthy recovery,” Hardt said Tuesday at the Barclays Center. “But it’s a long road (through) rehab to full recovery.”

Mooney has been told by his doctors he should be back at work in a month or two, according to Hardt.

“There’s no reason to believe that he’s not on the original timeframe,” said Hardt.

Additionally, UR has every reason to believe that Mooney will return to his position and eventually be physically able to resume all of the duties required of an A-10 coach.

“Obviously, my thoughts go out to Chris, who’s one of the really good people, coaches, in our business and what he’s battling right now,” first-year UMass coach Frank Martin said after Tuesday’s game against Richmond.

