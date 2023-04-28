The afternoon of Feb. 17 was an uncharacteristically quiet one at the University of Richmond’s Robins Center, hub of Spiders athletics. The school that morning announced that a press conference – topic unknown - would be held to reveal a significant development in its men’s basketball program.

Coach Chris Mooney walked into an interview room, as he commonly does during the course of a season. He usually answers questions about the Spiders and their upcoming opponent, or previous games. This time, his wife, Lia, and the school’s vice president and director of athletics, John Hardt, were present.

Mooney, 50, disclosed that he was stepping away from the program to have heart surgery. An aneurysm in his ascending aorta would be removed, a procedure that took place on February 28 - two months ago Friday - at the University of Virginia Medical Center.

On that afternoon of Feb. 17, there was some level of concern that Mooney’s health issue could lead to the end of an 18-year career as Spiders coach.

“The gravity of the situation certainly was being felt by everyone, myself included,” Hardt said Friday. “First and foremost, my concern was for Chris’ health and well-being, and for his family. I never zipped ahead to what-if scenarios. I thought we’d cross other bridges as we arrived at them.”

Mooney and his wife are parents of two sons. A decision to shift to a less stressful occupation following a serious health scare would not have been unprecedented. But by the end of March, Mooney was back in business, handling nearly all aspects of his job.

“Remarkably, Chris has shown tremendous resilience and if you didn’t know that he had cardio surgery, you would never guess it today,” Hardt said. “There really hasn’t been a gap since his doctors gave him the all-clear to come back to work. His energy level is as high as it has ever been. His engagement is focused. His intensity is at the same level as it always is, which is a very high level.

“He’s the same coach I’ve been working with going on six years now … He’s had a remarkable recovery so far. He’s way ahead of schedule, and the doctors think that he’s doing well.”

In June of 2022, UR announced that Mooney agreed to a three-year contract extension that runs through the 2026-27 season. Mooney said doctors informed him there was zero evidence that the heart issue would linger, or lead to an additional problem.

“I had total faith that I would return," Mooney said.

Hardt said he monitors Mooney’s comeback “without being a nuisance. When I say that, it really is just to see if he’s doing all right, see how the family’s doing, make certain he’s not overdoing it … I feel a little bit like an elder brother, or perhaps a mother, in this regard.”

Mooney’s length of service (19 years) as head coach at one school ranks among the top 10 in Division I basketball behind: Greg Kampe at Oakland (hired in 1984), Ron Cottrell at Houston Christian (1991), Tom Izzo at Michigan State (1995), James Jones at Yale (1999), Mark Few at Gonzaga (1999), Randy Bennett at Saint Mary’s (2001), Leonard Hamilton at Florida State (2002), Scott Drew at Baylor (2003), and Bill Self at Kansas (2003).

In Atlantic 10 Conference history, Mooney’s tenure ranks third, behind John Chaney at Temple (24 years, 1982-2006) and Phil Martelli at Saint Joseph’s (24 years, 1995-2019).

Mooney, a Philadelphia native, was 32 when he became Richmond’s coach on May 6, 2005, after a year as the Air Force coach.

Mooney is in the process of retooling a Richmond roster in the transfer era. The Spiders have nine scholarship players, including two incoming freshmen and a transfer, and are waiting on the decision of a 10th, star forward Tyler Burton. He has yet to determine whether he will return for a fifth season at Richmond or turn pro.

Mooney directed the Spiders to three NCAA tournaments (2010, 2011, and 2022). That included a 2022 win over Big Ten champ Iowa and a 2011 Sweet 16 appearance. Mooney’s teams also advanced to the NIT quarterfinals three times. Richmond appeared in position to qualify for the 2020 NCAA tournament with a 24-7 record (14-4 A-10), but the event was canceled due to the pandemic.

Mooney’s record as Spiders coach is 325-258. The NCAA does not include the six games Richmond played under interim coach Peter Thomas, a UR assistant. Thomas is officially 2-4 as an interim Division I coach.

