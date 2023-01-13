'Cussing the school's mailman:' Spiders visit 'O town,' where things are 'tight,' can get heated

Dismissing St. Bonaventure as a less-than-formidable A-10 opponent because the Bonnies lost all significant players from last season’s 23-10 team that went 12-5 in the league ignores an obvious factor.

They play half of their conference games at home, and that’s a huge advantage.

St. Bonaventure (8-9, 2-2 A-10) is 7-1 at its Reilly Center, having lost only to Florida Gulf Coast, which got 10 points that mid-December day on 5-of-8 shooting from former University of Richmond big man Andre Weir in the 71-58 victory.

UR (10-7, 3-1 A-10), which has won seven of its last nine, visits St. Bonaventure Saturday afternoon, bringing together the A-10’s longest tenured coaches, Chris Mooney, in his 18th year with the Spiders, and Mark Schmidt, in his 16th year with the Bonnies.

When Mooney and Schmidt united in Brooklyn, N.Y., for A-10 media day during the fall, they discussed among other things what distinguishes St. Bonaventure as a league venue.

“It’s tight at the Reilly Center,” said Mooney. “It’s very tight.”

All together now: How tight is it?

“You barely have room for your feet at the bench,” Mooney said.

St. Bonaventure often makes the lists of “toughest places in the NCAA to play,” and Mooney expressed no objections to those rankings. “They’re great fans,” Mooney said of the Bonnies supporters, known for their loyalty and passion. “We need to be ready.”

He recalled banging on the scorer’s table trying to get an official’s attention in a past visit to St. Bonaventure because of a shot-clock situation, and then exchanging unpleasant words with the shot-clock operator, who Mooney recollected being “startled” by the table-banging.

“Finally, I thought we had moved to a point where cooler heads had prevailed. (Officials) got everything straight,” Mooney said. “And I looked back at (the shot-clock operator) to try to give him a (peace-among-us nod).

"He did not return that.”

Schmidt subsequently informed Mooney at league meetings that the shot-clock operator is a St. Bonaventure campus mailman.

“You were cussing the school's mailman,” Schmidt deadpanned to Mooney.

UR's coach laughed at the episode before acknowledging that was not one of his finest moments as a Division I program leader. Mooney and Schmidt are close friends, but generally ignore one another when their teams meet – each coach is 10-10 against the other.

Schmidt referred to Olean, N.Y., the hamlet home of St. Bonaventure, as “O town,” and said, “it’s like basketball is everything there, so when people say, 'Are you going to the game tonight?’ It’s one game. It’s Bonaventure basketball. Where if you’re in New York City and you say, ‘Are you going to the game tonight?’ There’s a zillion things going on.”

Richmond has lost each of its last four games and six of its last seven at St. Bonaventure. This unsuccessful track record puts the Spiders with most other A-10 teams that have regularly experienced unsatisfying game days at the 5,480-seat Reilly Center, which is located about 75 miles south of Buffalo, N.Y.

The Spiders won their first road game of the season Wednesday at Davidson, and following the 61-57 victory, Mooney said, “That’s a big deal. We hadn’t played poorly on the road. We had chances. But at the end of the day, you have to finish it, and we did that (at Davidson).”

UR lost 72-65 at St. Bonaventure on March 4, with Spider Tyler Burton scoring 21. Richmond beat the Bonnies 71-61 on Feb. 4 at the Robins Center, where Burton scored 36 in 36 minutes.

The UR-at-SBU game starts at 2:30 p.m. and will be televised by the USA Network.