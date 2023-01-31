Dalton Young, Spiders relish opening shot at defending national champ Maryland

Dalton Young and his University of Richmond lacrosse teammates were not invited to join the program at four-time NCAA champion Maryland. They’re not angry about that, Young suggested Tuesday, just thankful for the chance to face the Terrapins.

The Spiders open their season Saturday afternoon at Maryland, which won last season’s national title to cap an 18-0 year, and is ranked No. 2 in the Inside Lacrosse preseason poll, behind Virginia.

“I think all of our recruits kind of have the same mentality, where a lot of us were under-recruited,” said Young, a senior attack from Chantilly. “I was recruited to very few schools, definitely no Big Ten, ACC schools, never really got any attention from any of them.

“So whenever we get the opportunity to play schools like this, there’s always a chip on my shoulder and I think a lot of guys on our team’s shoulders that we kind of were brushed off by these schools. That’s why an opportunity like this weekend is so exciting.”

Young is a former standout football player John Champe High in Loudoun County and brought high levels of athleticism, competitiveness and aggressiveness to Richmond’s offense. He is projected to be the Spiders’ primary threat this season.

“He shoulders a heavy load on that end, but he’s been doing a great job of getting other guys involved, a great job of being vocal, and making sure some of the young offensive players really understand what the expectations are,” UR coach Dan Chemotti said of Young, a 6-foot 195-pounder.

Three of Richmond’s top four scorers are gone, the exception being Young, who accounted for 39 goals and 23 assists on last season’s 11-5 Southern Conference championship team. The Spiders have 18 new players.

“We have a lot of new faces, yes, but we also have a lot of experience, bringing in a couple of transfers and on defense having a bunch of older guys leading the group,” Young said. He added that UR “made long strides in the fall.”

Despite the gaps to fill, Chemotti’s team still popped up at No. 20 in the preseason poll.

“I thought last year’s seniors left the program in a good place because of their mentorship and their leadership,” said Chemotti. “So, whereas there are new guys, they are guys who carry the same standards and expectations that the groups ahead of them had. They’re doing their best to live up to those every day.

“It’s been a good preseason, so we’re excited to keep building with this group. They’re very coachable. There’s some fun young talent on the roster. We’re not going to spend too much time thinking about who we’re missing from last year because we’ve got a lot to work with right now.”

In Young’s estimation, the caliber of UR’s incoming classes has improved each year he has been a member of the program.

The Spiders are in their first season as members of the newly formed Atlantic 10 men’s lacrosse league, which also includes Massachusetts, Saint Joseph’s and St. Bonaventure, as well as Hobart and High Point.

“There are no easy games, really,” said Young. “Every team we play is going to be competitive.”

In league competition, No. 15 Saint Joseph’s is viewed as the A-10 preseason favorite.