The University of Richmond’s Dalton Young leads the Atlantic 10 Conference in assists (2.7 apg) and ranks second in points (4.5 ppg).

Those achievements cloud the fact that the senior from Chantilly only recently rediscovered his his peak of power after an early-season injury dulled his lacrosse impact.

The second-seeded Spiders (9-4) begin their quest for the inaugural A-10 championship Thursday at 8 p.m. at Robins Stadium against third-seeded Massachusetts (8-5). UR defeated UMass 13-12 when the teams met April 8 at Robins Stadium.

The winner of UR-UMass, on Saturday at noon at Robins Stadium, meets the winner of Thursday’s 5:30 p.m. semifinal involving top-seeded Saint Joseph’s (10-4) and fourth-seeded High Point (8-7). The A-10 champion automatically advances to the NCAA tournament.

“I was dealing with a lot of pain with a lower-body injury,” Young, a 6-foot 195-pounder, said of his February and March challenge. “(Recently), people have been telling me I’ve been looking like my old self, and I’ve honestly felt like it. I think we’ve made strides as a team as well.”

The Spiders won their final four regular-season games, totaling 46 goals in the last two.

UR coach Dan Chemotti described Young as “a shadow of himself” for the first portion of the season because of the physical problem.

“And he was still getting all of the (defensive) attention,” said Chemotti.

The coach said Young chose not to share information about the limiting issue with anybody “because he’s too stubborn to be injured.”

A soft-tissue lower-body injury is as far as the coach would go in describing what bothered Young early in the season. UR’s coaching staff began cutting back on Young’s practice time when the injury became clearly apparent.

“He wasn’t going to have that,” Chemotti said.

Young continued to play in discomfort until the Spiders hit a midseason bye week that helped Young “get progressively healthy,” said Chemotti. “And now, he’s back to form.”

The Spiders lost at Maryland when the Terps were No. 1, at Virginia when the Cavaliers were No. 1, at Georgetown when the Hoyas were No. 20, and at A-10 regular-season winner Saint Joseph’s. A-10 men's lacrosse is in its first year, and four of Richmond’s five league games were decided by 1,2,4, and 5 goals.

“It’s kind of shown everybody can play against each other,” said Young. “This A-10 tournament, any of the four teams could win it. That shows what kind of conference we’re in now and how it’s just a little bit different from the (Spiders’ previous league) Southern Conference, from a competitive standpoint.”

Richmond this year is 7-0 at Robins Stadium (“protecting the Brickhouse, as we like to call it,” said Young), and has reached the championship game of its conference tournament each year season launching its Division I program in 2014.

“The things we practiced in September and October are what are going to make us successful now,” said Young. “Relying back on our fundamentals has been our key plan (in tournaments) over the years.”

UR won the SoCon title in 2018, 2019 and 2022, and captured the Atlantic Sun Conference title in 2014.

