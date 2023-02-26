The time draws near to when the University of Richmond’s Tyler Burton will determine if he will return as a Spider for a fifth season, or start a pro career.

Burton went through the NBA draft process last year, worked out for 10 teams, and chose to come back to UR. The presumption at that time was that this would be his fourth and final season at Richmond. Burton, a 6-foot-7 forward who averages 19 points and 7.7 rebounds, has another season of eligibility because of the NCAA’s COVID allowance, and he recently left the door open for a return.

“I haven’t given it much thought,” Burton said Thursday.

UR (14-15, 7-9 Atlantic 10) has two regular-season games remaining, at Saint Joseph’s Wednesday and against George Mason Saturday, when Richmond will honor its seniors at the Robins Center.

Scouts have been fairly regular observers at UR games to assess Burton and well regarded players he’s facing, such as Saint Louis point guard Yuri Collins, the nation’s leader in assists (10.2 apg) after dishing 17 in a loss at UR last week, and 6-7 Drake wing Tucker DeVries, who visited the Robins Center in December.

Burton, from Uxbridge, Mass., deserves the attention from NBA organizations, in the estimation of Mike Rhoades, the VCU coach.

“He’s just a tough, hard-nosed player oozing with skill,” Rhoades said after the Rams beat UR 73-58 at the Siegel Center Friday night. Burton scored 18, with 7 rebounds.

Rhoades has a good idea of what an NBA prospect looks like, having coached guard Bones Hyland, who the Denver Nuggets selected in the 2021 draft, and guard Vince Williams, who the Memphis Grizzlies chose in the 2022 draft.

Of Burton, Rhoades said, “He’ll get evaluated by every team in the NBA because of his size and shooting. He can rebound. He can guard. He has great potential. And he’s still a young guy, right?”

Burton turned 23 on Feb. 11.

Much has been expected of Burton since his sophomore year, when Richmond coach Chris Mooney said he believed Burton had a chance to close his career as one of the top players in Spiders’ history.

Appraising Burton’s senior season to date has been complex, beginning with the reformation of the Spiders around him.

Leaving the program after last season’s A-10 championship were multiple-year starters Jacob Gilyard, Grant Golden, Nathan Cayo and Nick Sherod. The Spiders this season relied mostly on young players and transfers to support Burton, whose year has been inconsistent.

When productive, he has been very productive. However, Burton suffered through a shooting slump that he referred to “a rough patch.”

During a six-game span in A-10 competition from late January to mid-February, Burton went 4 for 31 from 3-point distance. His shooting is what makes Burton most interesting to NBA teams, but in 16 A-10 games, he’s made 23.9% of his 3-point tries (21-88).

“All the guys kept telling me to keep on shooting. That’s what shooters do is they just keep shooting,” said Burton.

The Spiders rank second, to Saint Joseph’s, in 3s attempted per A-10 game (23.5), but they are No. 13 among 15 league teams in 3-point shooting percentage (30.9%). Burton by a wide margin leads UR in 3-points attempts (5.8 per game).

He maintained his scoring average, the second highest in the A-10, with a strong ability to get to the free-throw line. No conference player has attempted more foul shots in A-10 play.

Richmond’s last pick in the NBA draft was Justin Harper, a Meadowbrook High grad chosen in the second round in 2011.

Note: UR interim coach Peter Thomas said the Spiders will likely move non-coaching staff member Mark McGonigal, the program's director of operations, into a coaching/recruiting role in the absence of Coach Chris Mooney, out for at least a month because of a heart issue.

“The NCAA does allow you to elevate somebody when there’s a coach (unavailable) who can usually be on the road," Thomas said. "We will be at full strength having four coaches on the road in the spring term when we’re going out recruiting, and certainly when the time comes to get guys on campus in the spring.”

McGonigal, a former Richmond player, is in his seventh year on Mooney's staff. “He’s been here a long time. He played here. He’ll do a great job,” Thomas said.

Photos from the UR men's basketball season