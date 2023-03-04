Scoring problems followed the University of Richmond into its regular-season finale Saturday afternoon. George Mason kept the Spiders flat for much of the day during a 62-60 win at the sold-out Robins Center, though Richmond demonstrated second-half moxy.
The Spiders trailed by 18 with 13:52 left, then hit GMU with pressure defense that threw the Patriots out of whack and injected the Spiders with needed energy.
The Spiders had possession in a 60-60 game with 10 seconds left. Tyler Burton and Matt Grace lost the ball on a handoff. GMU's Davonte Gaines made the steal and transition layup at :04 to win it.
UR (14-17, 7-11 A-10) lost nine of its last 12 games and the general theme through that late-season dip was lack of points. Saturday's game was tied 23-23 with four minutes left in the first half, and then the Patriots pulled away. They led 49-31 with 13:52 left.
Richmond after falling behind by 18 held the Patriots scoreless for seven minutes.
The outcome did not affect the Spiders’ position – as far as starting date – in the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament next week in Brooklyn, N.Y. Defending champion Richmond, as one of the bottom-six finishers in the league standings, will play Tuesday at Barclays Center and then try to survive until Sunday, when the 2023 championship will be decided (Friday is an off day).
On Senior Day vs. GMU, the Spiders were looking to represent their seniors – Burton (17 points), Andre Gustavson, Grace, Connor Crabtree and Gabe Arizin - with “the best version of ourselves,” said interim coach Peter Thomas.
That was challenging offensively against GMU (19-12, 11-7 A-10), which has not allowed any opponent to reach 70 during the six-game winning streak it will ride to Brooklyn.
Burton, who has more than 1,500 points and 800 rebounds in four seasons, played with a bandage over his right eye. He and a Saint Joseph’s player butted heads Wednesday night in the Spiders’ 83-67 loss in Philadelphia, and Burton left Hagan Arena with seven stitches.
Burton, a 6-foot-7 forward, has another season of eligibility remaining because of the NCAA’s pandemic policy. He said recently he had not determined whether he will return to UR to play a season as a graduate. Interim coach Peter Thomas echoed that position.
“He’s finishing his four years,” said Thomas. “But as far as what that means for the future, he hasn’t made any decisions or talked to us about that yet.”
At halftime, when Richmond trailed 37-26, Burton had 2 points, both on free throws, and the Spiders had made 7 of 22 attempts, staying reasonably close with 10 free throws. Burton, who was averaging 19 points, scored his first field goal with 16:13 left.
The Spiders began their A-10 schedule at GMU on Dec. 31, losing 62-58. Now, as then, the Patriots revolve offensively around 6-9 senior Josh Oduro (12 points, 10 rebounds). Gaines finished with 23.
Among the Patriots’ starters was 6-5 freshman Justyn Fernandez, who attended Monacan High (16.6 ppg as a sophomore) before transferring to Virginia Episcopal School in Lynchburg and then IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. Fernandez scored 4 and fouled out with 4:27 remaining.
“If you’re playing your best basketball at the end of the year, anything can happen in tournament settings.”
Note: The Spiders played their second consecutive game with starting guard Dji Bailey (bruised knee). His availability for the A-10 tournament has not been determined.
Photos from the UR men's basketball season
