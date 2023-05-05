The women’s lacrosse team at the University of Richmond wears red warm-up shirts. On the back in white letters is “NONSTOP.”

The Spiders showed Saint Joseph’s some acceleration without interruption early in Friday’s Atlantic 10 Conference semifinal at VCU’s Cary Street Field. The game started a minute or so after 3 p.m., and by 3:10, second-seeded UR led the third-seeded Hawks 8-0.

Senior attack Arden Tierney mastered her opposition in draw controls. The ball very infrequently reached Richmond’s defensive zone as the aggressive Spiders were gaining quick command.

UR won 21-14, earning a spot in Sunday’s noon championship game against top-seeded Massachusetts.

Richmond and UMass met in Amherst, Mass., on March 11, and the Minutewomen rolled 22-12. UR enters the rematch having won five consecutive games.

Richmond (15-3) and UMass (16-1) have been among the A-10’s top programs for several years. The last time the Spiders won the league championship was 2019, when they defeated the Minutewomen 19-18 in overtime to capture the title.

UMass eliminated Davidson 15-8 in the first Friday semifinal.

Sunday’s championship game brings together the two players who shared the A-10 award for offensive player of the year: UR’s Tierney and UMass’ Fiona McGowan. They have ample support. Spiders and Minutewomen were all over the all-conference listings.

Less than two minutes into Richmond’s Friday victory over Saint Joseph’s, the Spiders netted two goals. It was 7-0 before Arden got into UR’s scoring act.

She finished with 3 goals and one assist. The Spider who began the afternoon's scoring with two quick goals, Sophia DiCenso, had 6 goals, Colleen Quinn added 4, and Lindsey Frank, who also stars in field hockey at UR, contributed 5 assists and 2 goals.

Richmond's advantage in draw controls: 30-9, and UR outshot Saint Joseph's 44-27.

If the Spiders looked fresher, there is an easy explanation, apart from their lack of travel. As one of the top two seeds, Richmond received a bye Thursday in the quarterfinals. Saint Joseph’s (10-9) on Thursday eliminated sixth-seeded St. Bonaventure 20-8 in the quarterfinals.

After the Spiders took the early lead Friday, Saint Joseph’s rallied, with its players gathering in a circle and loudly chanting the school’s motivational catchphrase, “The Hawk will never die! The Hawk will never die!”

The Hawks did not. They scored three of the last four goals.

Saint Joseph's cut UR’s advantage to 14-9 at halftime. The 19-11 Richmond edge at the end of the third quarter was tightly connected to the Tierney draw-control dominance. The Spiders possessed a 25-8 draw-control lead, and had outshot the Hawks 39-23.

When it mattered most early, Richmond recovered just about every consequential loose ball, and converted many of those into scores. And that set the tone.

