Last season's CAA Football co-champions did not play one another. William & Mary and New Hampshire each closed with a 7-1 league record.

Get used to the annual potential of a tie-up-top, didn’t-meet situation.

CAA Football, which includes William & Mary and the University of Richmond, becomes a 15-team conference on July 1 with the additions of North Carolina A&T and Campbell. Each league member plays eight CAA Football games.

FCS teams play 11-game regular-season schedules unless there are 13 Saturdays between Labor Day weekend and Thanksgiving, in which case the NCAA permits 12 regular-season games. The 2023 season is an 11-game endeavor.

For the following reasons, eight league games remain “comfortable” for CAA teams, Joe D’Antonio, the league commissioner since 2016, said Tuesday:

Each program can annually rely on four home games and four road games in conference competition. The eight-game league obligation in most cases is geographically agreeable, with teams generally playing opponents in their regions. Eight league games allow for two FCS contests outside of the conference, and one against an FBS member, with that date bringing a significant financial guarantee that FCS budgets depend upon.

The league employs a scheduling format that gives each team a pair of “permanent partners” it faces each season, “protecting rivalries,” said D’Antonio. The remaining six conference opponents rotate through schedules, “ensuring that all teams meet each other at least once at home and on the road over an eight-year period,” according to the CAA.

“The eight-game conference schedule I think fits perfectly for us,” said D’Antonio.

CAA Football is the largest FCS league, and could grow again. An even number of teams, such as 16, could create more geographic balance than exists. Howard may be interested in CAA Football affiliation, and Bryant could also be viewed as a potential candidate.

“I can never get into specifics relative to membership,” said D’Antonio. “But what I will tell you is we are going to continue to make the best decisions that we can for the future of the CAA Football conference going forward. If that means the possibility of expansion, if that means staying at 15, we’re just going to continue to make the best decisions for the conference.”

Hampton and Monmouth joined CAA Football last season. Those schools, N.C. A&T, and Campbell came from the Big South Conference. CAA Football's remodeling job commenced after James Madison announced in November of 2021 it was leaving the league and the FCS for the FBS and Sun Belt Conference.

N.C. A&T’s first-year coach is Vincent Brown, a former All-Pro linebacker with the New England Patriots who was William & Mary’s associate head coach and defensive coordinator the last four years. Brown was a UR defensive assistant 2008-09, and also worked on the Virginia staff 2010-13.

North Carolina A&T is located in Greensboro, N.C., and the public school has about 13,000 students. Campbell, located about 25 miles south of Raleigh, in Buies Creek, N.C., is a private school with an enrollment of about 3,000 at its main campus.

Five CAA Football teams, including UR and W&M, qualified for the 2022 FCS playoffs, marking the 11th time that at least four of the league’s teams advanced. Five selections were the most for the conference since 2018.

William & Mary is expected to be officially designated as the CAA Football favorite on July 25, when the conference announces its preseason poll and preseason all-league selections on media day.

CAA Football as of July 1 will include Albany, Campbell, Delaware, Elon, Hampton, Maine, Monmouth, New Hampshire, North Carolina A&T, Rhode Island, Richmond, Stony Brook, Towson, Villanova, and William & Mary.

